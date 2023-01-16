Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Related
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie to join Madison Metro’s Bus Rapid Transit system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will see an expansion to its bus services with new routes set to go into effect this June. The Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval for the city to join the Madison Metro’s Bus Transit system on Tuesday. Former...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus fired back hard at Sheriff Kalvin Barrett over the jail consolidation issue. Their remarks come two days after Barrett stood alongside three of his predecessors to push his plan – and hours before the entire board will decide whether to take the issue to the voters.
nbc15.com
DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
nbc15.com
Medical experts recommend moving around every 30 minutes at work
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A study from the Journal of the American College of Sports Medicine revealed that there’s an easy way to counteract the negative effects of sitting at a desk job. SSM physical therapist Ben Ceder said there are benefits to breaking up long periods of sitting...
nbc15.com
UW Health reports increased number of pediatric suicide-related emergency visits
The decades-long battle over the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project will hit a crossroads Thursday night. In court Thursday, the doctor who conducted the autopsies of the two women confirmed they died from gunshot wounds. Future of Energizer plants in Wisconsin unclear. Updated: 3 hours ago. Teamsters...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Regional Airport’s ‘Flight of Lights’ set to return
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport’s International Lane will be illuminated once again this year for families to enjoy a series of drive-through lights displays. The airport is hosting its fourth “Flight of Lights” display, which it noted will have more lights than last year. There...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Salvation Army falls thousands short of Christmas fundraising goals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Dane County announced Thursday the total amount it raised during the Capital Area Command 2022 Christmas Campaign. According to Salvation Army officials, the organization fell almost $34,000 short of it’s fundraising goals of $500,000 for the year. Organizers attributed the miss to several factors.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Humane Society raising money for injured pelican, swan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society’s (DCHS) Wildlife Center is asking for the community’s help to feed two birds whose injuries will keep them in permanent captivity. Officials said the two birds will eventually find a forever home at another licensed wildlife facility, zoo or...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
nbc15.com
Madison plows will do some clearing of residential roads
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Not enough snow fell over Madison overnight to trigger a citywide plowing effort. However, the city’s Streets Division will offer some relief for drivers as they turn onto residential roads. Plow drivers will go the extra mile – literally – on Thursday afternoon and...
nbc15.com
$25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group’s executive office, which happened on Mother’s Day last year. Federal agents announced the new reward Thursday, noting the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Madison Police Department are still investigating the case.
nbc15.com
First responders from at least three agencies respond to home fire
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. An incident...
nbc15.com
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
nbc15.com
MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire...
nbc15.com
Woman held at gunpoint in Madison carjacking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department are investigating after two men stole a woman’s car Tuesday on the city’s near east side. According to officials, police responded around 8:25 a.m. to the 2700 block of E. Washington Ave. after reports of a carjacking. In the report, a...
nbc15.com
Madison-based adaptive climbing program allows the sport to be accessible to all
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Boulders Climbing Gym on Madison’s eastside offers an adaptive climbing program, that makes the sport of rock climbing accessible to all ages and abilities. The workshop held on the last Sunday of each month, is led by Boulders employees and volunteers, who brought the program to...
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
nbc15.com
Police: Middleton sees spike in mail theft from businesses
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Middleton Police Department reported Friday that an increasing amount of mail has been reported stolen from businesses in the city’s industrial park recently. On Friday, the department released an image captured over the weekend of a man snatching mail from one of the...
nbc15.com
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release
MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
Comments / 0