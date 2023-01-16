ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Minot State of the City address set for Feb. 9

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address on Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Depot in downtown Minot. Tickets are only for the lunch around noon, the rest of the event is free and open to the public. The tickets...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

‘Finding the Good Life’ in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Find the Good Life program was created six years ago, and it’s back to attract people to come live and work in our state. Your News Leader talked to one of the people who moved to Minot through the program to see if he’s found the good life.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot area attains metropolitan status

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - After years of population growth, the Minot area has finally attained metropolitan status. The city was notified that Minot and its immediate surrounding areas have surpassed 50,000 residents (50,925), the benchmark for the metropolitan designation. That makes Minot one of four metro areas in the state--the...
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Emergency professionals sharpen their skills at EMS conference in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The lifesaving measures that medical personnel took to save the life of NFL player Damar Hamlin has brought to light the importance of timely responses to emergencies. EMT’s face crises like these daily and many of them are gathered in Minot Friday for a special conference....
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Darik Dissette breaks all-time Minot High career scoring record

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Darik Dissette only needed 14 points Thursday night to break Minot High’s career scoring record. With 11 minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the second half, Darik drove to the basket and scored. The layup secured his 1,357th point, the most in school history. “It’s...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: TGU’s Bostyn Bailey

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – Bostyn Bailey is a baller. “She is probably one of our best outside shooters on the team,” said Sophie Bachmeier, a junior. Her comprehension of the court is that of a champion. But it’s not always so serious. “I’m always laughing or smiling,”...
TOWNER, ND
KFYR-TV

Man arrested after shots fired at southeast Minot residence

MINOT. N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police arrested a 22-year-old Louisiana man Wednesday on charges he fired shots at a southeast Minot residence. Prosecutors charged Charles Johnson, Jr., with two counts of reckless endangerment, extreme indifference. According to a criminal affidavit, a witness told investigators Johnson fired rounds at the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling that tossed out key evidence in a Minot murder case, including the victim’s body. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition in the Dec. 2020 death of his...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Minot addresses letter sent out regarding water testing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A letter sent out to some city of Minot residents regarding a recent testing oversight has led to an uptick in calls to the Water Treatment Plant, but city officials say there’s no immediate cause for concern. The letter explains that the city did...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized

BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop. The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12. Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities...
BERTHOLD, ND

