The importance of mother rooms in North Dakota
Target and Walmart are some big examples, but there are other local places as well, including the Roosevelt Park Zoo.
KFYR-TV
Minot State of the City address set for Feb. 9
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address on Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Depot in downtown Minot. Tickets are only for the lunch around noon, the rest of the event is free and open to the public. The tickets...
Business Beat: Permanent jewelry store is zapping into Minot
Permanent jewelry is essentially jewelry that cannot be removed unless it is cut off.
KFYR-TV
‘Finding the Good Life’ in Minot
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Find the Good Life program was created six years ago, and it’s back to attract people to come live and work in our state. Your News Leader talked to one of the people who moved to Minot through the program to see if he’s found the good life.
KFYR-TV
Minot area attains metropolitan status
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - After years of population growth, the Minot area has finally attained metropolitan status. The city was notified that Minot and its immediate surrounding areas have surpassed 50,000 residents (50,925), the benchmark for the metropolitan designation. That makes Minot one of four metro areas in the state--the...
KFYR-TV
“Bar Down for Baker”: Minot girls hockey team hosting benefit for coach’s son
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Every year, the Minot girls hockey team picks one local cause to benefit. This year’s was a no-brainer. The players chose four-month-old Baker, the son of Assistant Coach Taryn Love. Baker was born with an underdeveloped stomach and has been in and out of...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Recycling program coming to Minot, but at a price
On Tuesday, the Minot City Council leaders decided the program will start with a free trial period.
KFYR-TV
Emergency professionals sharpen their skills at EMS conference in Minot
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The lifesaving measures that medical personnel took to save the life of NFL player Damar Hamlin has brought to light the importance of timely responses to emergencies. EMT’s face crises like these daily and many of them are gathered in Minot Friday for a special conference....
KFYR-TV
Could the frost damage trees if it lingers? Forestry experts weigh in
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The frosty trees outside has made for some beautiful SkySpy photos, but we wanted to know if the frost buildup could damage trees. Troy Regstad, the Minot city forester, said if the weight on the branches is heavy enough, it could break them. He said...
Are home daycares the future of North Dakota?
In-home daycares are more cost-effective and are often already up to code for safety standards.
Minot’s fencing ordinance updated
After trying to put in a chain-linked fence, Ward County’s industrial fencing ordinances were called into question.
KFYR-TV
Darik Dissette breaks all-time Minot High career scoring record
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Darik Dissette only needed 14 points Thursday night to break Minot High’s career scoring record. With 11 minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the second half, Darik drove to the basket and scored. The layup secured his 1,357th point, the most in school history. “It’s...
Glenburn farmer speaks on owning poultry amid egg price hike
In 2020, it was brought out of retirement when Forrest and Desiree Carlson moved back to Glenburn and decided to buy chickens. They've been adding more animals since then.
KFYR-TV
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: TGU’s Bostyn Bailey
TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – Bostyn Bailey is a baller. “She is probably one of our best outside shooters on the team,” said Sophie Bachmeier, a junior. Her comprehension of the court is that of a champion. But it’s not always so serious. “I’m always laughing or smiling,”...
KFYR-TV
Man arrested after shots fired at southeast Minot residence
MINOT. N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police arrested a 22-year-old Louisiana man Wednesday on charges he fired shots at a southeast Minot residence. Prosecutors charged Charles Johnson, Jr., with two counts of reckless endangerment, extreme indifference. According to a criminal affidavit, a witness told investigators Johnson fired rounds at the...
KFYR-TV
Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling that tossed out key evidence in a Minot murder case, including the victim’s body. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition in the Dec. 2020 death of his...
KFYR-TV
City of Minot addresses letter sent out regarding water testing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A letter sent out to some city of Minot residents regarding a recent testing oversight has led to an uptick in calls to the Water Treatment Plant, but city officials say there’s no immediate cause for concern. The letter explains that the city did...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop. The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12. Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities...
