Ohio State

Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
WRAL

Supreme Court Says It Hasn’t Identified Person Who Leaked Draft Opinion

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced Thursday that an internal investigation had failed to identify who leaked a draft of the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had established a constitutional right to abortion. In a 20-page report, the court’s marshal, Gail A. Curley, who oversaw...
WRAL

FTX founder says there was a security incident at parents' home

CNN — Attorneys for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried urged the judge in his fraud case to keep the names of two people who co-signed his $250 million bond secret because of actual threats he says his family has received. Bankman-Fried's lawyer said there was a "security incident" at...
WRAL

Boeing ordered to appear in court next week on fraud conspiracy charge

CNN — A federal judge has ordered Boeing to appear in federal court in Texas next week for an arraignment on a fraud charge involving the certification of the 737 MAX. Boeing and the US government in 2021 entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in this case without the participation of family members of the 737 MAX crash victims, who then argued to the court that they should have been allowed to participate in the case under a federal crime victim law. In October, the judge sided with them.
