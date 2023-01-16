Read full article on original website
Related
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'
The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
WRAL
Alec Baldwin and armorer will be charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust'
CNN — Actor Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in 2021, and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday. The family of Halyna Hutchins, who was the film's...
WRAL
Supreme Court Says It Hasn’t Identified Person Who Leaked Draft Opinion
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced Thursday that an internal investigation had failed to identify who leaked a draft of the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had established a constitutional right to abortion. In a 20-page report, the court’s marshal, Gail A. Curley, who oversaw...
WRAL
FTX founder says there was a security incident at parents' home
CNN — Attorneys for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried urged the judge in his fraud case to keep the names of two people who co-signed his $250 million bond secret because of actual threats he says his family has received. Bankman-Fried's lawyer said there was a "security incident" at...
WRAL
Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers
CNN — One of America's elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga. A judge ruled that the bankrupt crypto platform could retain Sullivan & Cromwell as legal counsel, overruling objections from FTX customers who accused the firm of conflicts of interest.
WRAL
Boeing ordered to appear in court next week on fraud conspiracy charge
CNN — A federal judge has ordered Boeing to appear in federal court in Texas next week for an arraignment on a fraud charge involving the certification of the 737 MAX. Boeing and the US government in 2021 entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in this case without the participation of family members of the 737 MAX crash victims, who then argued to the court that they should have been allowed to participate in the case under a federal crime victim law. In October, the judge sided with them.
Comments / 0