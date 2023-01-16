Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
abc17news.com
Insider Blog: Rain and light snow accumulation possible late Saturday
The Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking the potential of rain changing to snow as low pressure moves in from the southwest this weekend. We'll close out the week with a dry Friday, but clouds roll in early on Saturday ahead of our next chance of precipitation. Temperatures on Saturday will...
WVNT-TV
From rain to strong winds then snow showers, a cold front brings big changes
Thursday starts with a few isolated showers that will build in as the morning continues. Winds are still out of the southwest 10-15mph helping temps push into the 50s and 60s across the region this afternoon. After our cold front passes through the region west to east we’ll see drier conditions for the evening commute but winds will pick up out of the west 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Winds will continue to increase 25-30mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Overnight lows drop quickly into the low 30s. Any rainwater left on roads or runoff will free creating slick travel.
MyStateline.com
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
whdh.com
Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.
A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Heavy snow for some; much needed rain for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring rain and heavy, wet snow to Kansas through Wednesday, which could impact travel conditions in the northwest beginning Wednesday morning. A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert has been issued for a winter storm through Wednesday evening. Rain will spread up through...
abc17news.com
Tracking rain overnight into tomorrow, warm and windy Monday
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Lows in the upper 40s. Breezy with south wind gusts up to 30 mph. TOMORROW: Showers through about midday, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Gusty south winds up to 30-35 mph. EXTENDED: Clouds have started to roll...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
NWS: Chance of snow increases, but not much moisture for Hays area
The National Weather Service has increased the chances of wintry weather returning to Hays and northwest Kansas this week — but is predicting western Kansas won't see much moisture from the system. The NWS said models show the storm system tracking farther north, with the heaviest snow in northeast...
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
KWCH.com
Rain and snow headed to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some mild, January weather, get ready for a winter storm to track through the area with chances for rain and snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday. Most, if not all of the snow should fall in northwest and north central Kansas through Wednesday evening. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of dangerous driving conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
newschannel20.com
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
Weather Warning: Freezing Rain, Hazardous Driving For Parts Of WNY
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Western New York. The commute this morning could be dangerous due to hazardous road conditions caused by the wintry weather. Just before 10 pm yesterday, Monday, January 16, 2023, the NWS Buffalo issued the advisory at 9:40 pm.
