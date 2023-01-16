Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Former College Football Star Found Dead
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
wbrc.com
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Thursday morning, Jan. 19, on Graben Hill Drive, near the Jefferson/Walker County line. WCSO says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of Dora is wanted for...
Deputies on scene of fatal Walker County shooting
An active shooting investigation is currently underway in Walker County.
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group
A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa mayor insists there's no place for crime after Sunday shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox was adamant there’s no place for crime in the city after a shooting near the University of Alabama’s campus on Sunday. The shooting near The Strip sent shockwaves across the country. “No life should be lost in any circumstance, especially...
YAHOO!
Tuscaloosa man charged with murder in shooting at apartment complex
A 28-year-old Tuscaloosa man faces a murder charge after a weekend shooting at an apartment complex. Dondre Joseph was arrested shortly after the Jan. 14 shooting and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Joseph is accused in connection with the shooting death of...
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
wbrc.com
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of robbing a Target store and threatening employees. On Tuesday, October 10, the adult male seen in security footage attempted to exit the store through the entrance door that would not open. A loss prevention employee approached the individual when the suspect threatened them, saying “I will shoot you.”
New Hale County Sheriff sworn into office
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a new sheriff in town, as Michael Hamilton was officially sworn into office as the new Sheriff of Hale County this week. Hamilton’s served in law enforcement for 24 years and was the former Greensboro police chief. He’s looking forward to bringing his experience to the area and making new […]
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
wvua23.com
Maddox on Strip shooting: City not giving up on keeping community safe
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city is doing everything it can to keep residents safe, but it can’t keep tragedies from happening on its own. Maddox spoke to WVUA 23 on Tuesday, days after a 23-year-old mother was killed in an early-morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Chief Charles J. Buchannon. Buchannon, who died unexpectedly Sunday, is being remembered as a leader who cared about the men and women of the sheriff’s office. “Deputy Chief Buchannon was a truly kind soul who dedicated his...
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
wbrc.com
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
wbrc.com
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: New court documents released Tuesday morning stated that Darius Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting. Miles and Davis are...
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
The junior was reportedly charged in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting.
Comments / 0