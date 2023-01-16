ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

County of Santa Barbara has local storm resources and information available online and in-person

By Andrew Gillies
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara has centralized a variety of local storm recovery resources online at ReadySBC.org as well as opened local assistance centers in Guadalupe and Santa Maria.

That same central online resource is available in Spanish here .

Two physical support centers can be visited at the following sites and times:

