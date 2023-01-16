SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara has centralized a variety of local storm recovery resources online at ReadySBC.org as well as opened local assistance centers in Guadalupe and Santa Maria.

That same central online resource is available in Spanish here .

Two physical support centers can be visited at the following sites and times:

Guadalupe Local Assistance Center : English, Spanish and Mixteco speakers will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at 230 Calle Ceasar E. Chavez Rd. #234 in Guadalupe. 805-343-1194

: English, Spanish and Mixteco speakers will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at 230 Calle Ceasar E. Chavez Rd. #234 in Guadalupe. 805-343-1194 Orcutt Local Assistance Center: English and Spanish speakers on site from Noon to 4:30pm on Monday, January 16 at St. Joseph’s High School – Library at 4120 Bradley Rd . in Santa Maria, C

English and Spanish speakers on site from Noon to 4:30pm on Monday, January 16 at St. Joseph’s High School – Library at 4120 Bradley Rd . in Santa Maria, C Virtual Local Assistance Center : English and Spanish information at the above website links or by phone at 833-688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

The post County of Santa Barbara has local storm resources and information available online and in-person appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .