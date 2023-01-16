ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children aim to keep Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream alive with annual Daytona Beach parade

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH — Lynetta Oglesby grew up in a time when she could not freely celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so she became emotional Monday as she watched local children parading in honor of the civil rights leader who fought and died to bring Black Americans equality.

"It is profound. It is exciting," Oglesby said. "I'm just so thrilled to see that the children are out today."

Oglesby was one of at least 350 people who marched in the city's annual parade to honor King, a Baptist minister who led marches fighting for desegregation, voting rights, labor rights and many other issues Black Americans faced in the 1960s. King led the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

The campaign to name a federal holiday in King's honor started shortly after his murder, but it wasn't until 1983 that then-President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed in the United States in 1986.

Black History Month: Ormond Beach author pens book on civil rights hero

MLK DeLand parade: DeLand's march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day smaller in stature but not in message

Continuing fight to keep dream alive

When Oglesby was a child, she was not supposed to leave school to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But her mother ensured she did, she said.

"My mom would keep me out of school to go march, and so now that I'm an adult, I do it on my own and I fight for the cause because of what was instilled in me as a child," she said. "So, to see these young people, and to have that hope and that dream, they are continuing to fight to keep it alive."

Monday's celebration started with a prayer breakfast at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Education Center on George W. Engram Boulevard, said Kim Brown-Crawford, chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Florida. The parade followed at 9:45 a.m. outside of the center, which is located on the north end of the Midtown neighborhood.

This year, another civil rights pioneer, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, was also celebrated as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day because of her work in the "movement for rights," Brown-Crawford said.

Martin Luther King Jr. in Florida: Where he stayed, where he spoke, and where he was shot at

Daytona Beach and civil rights: Martin Luther King Jr.'s ties to Daytona endure more than 50 years after his death

'He helped all white and Black kids come together'

Brown-Crawford also emphasized that keeping King's dream alive involves teaching the younger generation about the civil rights leader.

"Dr. Martin Luther King's name is something that we continue to teach not only as part of Black history, but all American history," Brown-Crawford said.

One of the young minds learning about King Monday was Aubree Curry, 9, a student at Westside Elementary School. Aubree said she participated in the parade because King represented freedom to her.

"He helped all white and Black kids come together," she said. "I also take the time to tell others so they know how we came to be friends and how we are all in one school and everything."

Tina Larmond, who participated in the parade with her daughter, Trinity, 11, said it was important for her daughter to understand the sacrifices King made, including losing his life, so they can have freedom. At the center of it all, children must learn gratitude, she said.

"They need to know that the liberties that they have today, the freedoms that they have today, came with a price for someone else," Larmond said. "It is important for them to know the dedication and the sacrifice of those who came before us and the path that they lay for us that we're able to freely walk."

'We have to keep his dream alive'

Leaders of the NAACP's Daytona Beach chapter also participated in the parade. Cynthia Slater, branch president, urged Black Americans to keep alert. She said issues King fought against, such as suppression and oppression of Black Americans' rights, "are coming back."

"These issues are real and so we have to keep his dream alive," Slater said.

Lakeisha Byrd, a teacher at Westside Elementary, echoed Slater's statement. Even after 37 years, Black Americans must stay alert, or everything King fought for will be lost, she said.

"Change is ongoing, you know, and what Martin Luther King stood for back then we still have to promote it today because if we don't, we will see the world going back to what it used to be," Byrd said.

