ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

National Western Stock Show boasts fair food favorites while adding tasty new twists

By NICOLE C. BRAMBILA nico.brambila@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wKj1_0kGhnH6u00
Armando Rivas keeps on eye on the meat as he grills sausage and chicken at a concession stand at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 11, 2023. NICOLE C. BRAMBILA/THE DENVER GAZETTE

This ain’t your mama’s rodeo food.

Sure, the old favorites are here — deep-fried Oreos, turkey legs, the Coors truck, kettle corn and nachos — but there’s also a wine bar and up-scale dining for those with more refined tastes.

“We still have a lot of the same staples, but we’re definitely trying to bring a new experience for all of the guests,” said Ben Stephens, general manager of SSA Group, which is partnering with the National Western Stock Show to provide culinary and retail services.

Stephens added: “We’re just trying to show off a little bit.”

Take the Bar & Grill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRE8q_0kGhnH6u00
Chef John West cuts slices of prime rib on Jan. 11, 2023 at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. NICOLE C. BRAMBILA/THE DENVER GAZETTE

More than 70 executive chefs who have earned every cut and burn were flown in from around the country to work the line at this year’s stock show.

And it shows.

The slow roasted prime rib (an annual favorite) is hand carved to order.

The menu boasts Rocky Mountain Oysters, a house wedge salad, chili, local beef aged on site and chicken tenders on the kids’ menu.

“I think we check all the boxes,” said James Miller, executive chef with SSA Group.

For those who come for the carnival food, it’s here, too, sans the rickety rides.

Before the bulls have bucked their last rider, Tyler Schacht estimates his nut stand will have scooped nearly 3,000 pounds of almonds, pecans and cashews.

“It’s crazy, ain’t it?” Schacht said.

Need an adult beverage?

You don’t have to settle for what’s on tap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWu6k_0kGhnH6u00
Bartender Matt Stringham pours a glass of wine for Jessica Johnson at the wine bar on Jan. 11, 2023 at the National Western Stock Show. NICOLE C. BRAMBILA/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Matt Stringham can pour a white or a red glass of wine or throw together a mixed drink. Mojitos are a little tough because of the need for fresh fruit, but Stringham says with a little creativity almost anything is possible.

Want a libation without the line?

The stock show has a robot bartender that works the weekend shift at a self-order kiosk. The only downside is that a bigger tip won't translate into a heavier pour.

Walk the stock show grounds and you’ll see all the familiar favorites: corn dogs, funnel cake and curly fries.

Almost anything tastes good battered and deep fried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7XJ6_0kGhnH6u00
John Samuel and his 2-year-old son, Benny, of Denver, enjoy a funnel cake at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 11, 2023. NICOLE C. BRAMBILA/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Wyly Coyote Concessions puts the theory to the test with a Pickle Dog. Not sure what a Pickle Dog is? In other parts it’s called a Dilly Dog or a Pickle Corndog. Essentially, a Pickle Dog is a hollowed-out pickle stuffed with a hotdog and then battered and deep fried.

With more than 300 retail vendors at the National Western Stock Show complex, there will be ample opportunity to walk off the extra calories.

“The stock show is a family atmosphere, it’s a destination,” Miller said.

Come hungry.

For more information, schedule and tickets visit nationalwestern.com.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Your State's Best Mexican Restaurant, From Traditional To Tex-Mex

Slide 1 of 51: Mexican cuisine is among the most popular in the US, whether that means the best fish tacos from a truck or pretty, modern and flavor-packed dishes. From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, read on for the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state.
AOL Corp

A cozy Midwestern staple + Slow-cooked African stew

Happy Friday, and welcome back to Let’s Dish — your one-stop shop for all things eats in Kansas City. This week, it’s all about comfort food: My colleague Natalie tastes sweet and savory casseroles at You Say Tomato, and Mará dips into the peanut butter and goat meat stew at Fannie’s West African Cuisine.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Allrecipes.com

Raising Cane's Is Expanding and People Will Flock — Here's Why

An order of chicken fingers and fries was once a lifesaver for parents across the country with small children who may be too picky for the adult food offerings. Now, chicken fingers are being reclaimed by the adult crowd. Chicken finger chain, Raising Cane's, has been dominating the chicken finger market for some years now. I have the pleasure of being familiar with their food. I have had my fair share of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and Cane's Sauce.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mashed

Mashed Asks: What's The Best Secondary Cheese For A Pizza? - Exclusive Survey

At its most basic, pizza consists of three basic components: crust, tomato sauce, and melted cheese. People have long been swapping out the bottom element for tortillas, English muffins, French bread, and even cauliflower, while sauces like barbecue, buffalo, and Alfredo frequently take the place of marinara. Why, then, is nearly every pizza still made with mozzarella? The reason generally given for why mozzarella is always the right cheese choice for pizza is that it has the perfect degree of meltiness, stretchiness, gooeyness, et cetera, but how is this determined? Probably by comparing it to what we're used to, which is pizza made with mozzarella. It's kind of a cyclical thing.
Ridley's Wreckage

Tuna Noodle Casserole - Classic Vintage Recipe

My mom came over for dinner the other night. It's always lovely when she comes to spend the day at the farm with us and the animals. Everyone is always so happy to have gramma on the property, even the animals. Mostly because she spoils all the animals (and humans) with treats and goodies.
The Associated Press

It’s Shroom Season at MOD Pizza With New Seasonal Offerings

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced its limited-time winter menu offerings – the Super Shroom Pizza and Super Shroom Salad, both highlighting the famous fungi. Also, launching for winter is a new Tiramisu No Name Cake, which puts a classic Italian spin on MOD’s signature dessert. These limited-time offerings are available beginning January 16 through March 12, or while supplies last, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide*. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005163/en/ MOD Pizza Winter Seasonal Menu: The Super Shroom Pizza and The Super Shroom Salad (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Denver Gazette

Wine Guy: Port is perfect for warming the winter cold

From Portugal’s dramatic Douro Valley, port is considered among the world’s great wines. This red wine is made in two basic styles — ruby and tawny — with a number of variations within each style. All typically are high alcohol (fortified with brandy to 20% ABV) bursting with red and black fruit, richness, hint of almond and natural sweetness balanced with refreshing tannin, finishing with a kick.
msn.com

Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine + Video

If you like root beer you are going LOVE this alcoholic adult beverage recipe for Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine! Everclear grain alcohol or vodka is sweetened and flavored with root beer extract for this perfect sipping flavored “moonshine” recipe!. Slow Cooker Root Beer Moonshine. This is the first...
UTAH STATE
Chef Dennis

Winter Wonderland White Cake Recipe

My Winter Wonderland White Cake is perfect for the upcoming holiday season no matter how you celebrate it. Winter Wonderland White CakePhoto byChef Dennis Littley. This delicious moist white cake can be decorated for the season, birthdays or any holiday. Think of it as a blank canvas and have fun making this cake to fit your celebration or simply to treat your family to a special dessert.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy