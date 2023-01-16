Diversified Marketing Strategies promotes marketing coordinator to vice president

Michelle Pannell

Crown Point-based Diversified Marketing Strategies promoted Michelle Pannell to vice president.

Pannell is most interested in building relationships with her team and clients.

“I’m always amazed by all of the creative ideas and projects that our company completes for our customers, and this new position will enable our team to build even stronger relationships with all of the different industries we serve,” Pannell said.

Pannell joined the marketing and advertising company in 2019 as a marketing and project coordinator. She excelled at building client and vendor relationships, which led to the promotion where she will have more direct contact in building relationships.

“Our clients express a great amount of confidence and comfort as they work with Michelle on their projects – especially when their goals are highly targeted or specialized,” said Andrea Pearman, president and CEO. “She sources and develops incredible promotional items and delivers very creative marketing outcomes.”

Pannell worked for Town and Country Industries Inc. in Crown Point before joining DMS. There she took on the roles of chief marketing officer and vice president of direct selling to corporate accounts.

