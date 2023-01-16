Read full article on original website
Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody
(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
Lima shooting victim stable following surgery
LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
Two Arrested After Drug Bust in Findlay
Two people were arrested after a search warrant was served at a residence in Findlay this week. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, along with Findlay Fire Department Tactical EMS served the warrant at 345 East Sandusky Street, apartment 3 in Findlay.
Putnam County court records, Jan. 6-12
William R. Zimmerman, Sidney, was certified as a judge to the Third District of Appeals to a term beginning Feb. 9, 2023. James C. Berger, 32, Defiance, was sentenced to 11 months in jail for violating community control standards. The violations included attempting to cause physical harm to a person in Defiance. He was given credit for 177 days served as of January 9 and he was ordered to pay $1,500 restitution to Heights Guitar, Toledo. Berger was also sentenced to 180 days jail for attempted receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. He was given credit for 70 days served and the sentence was ordered served concurrent to his other cases. Berger was also ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution to the victim. He had been convicted of theft and receiving stolen property.
NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING
A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
Murder suspect makes initial court appearance
LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
Lima woman faces felony arson charges
LIMA — A Lima woman who admitted to police she started a fire on the porch of a city residence without thinking about the possible fate of four residents inside the dwelling has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on four counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first degree.
Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday. Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.
Testimony continues in gun, drugs trial
LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a Lima man charged with drugs and gun-related crimes continued on Wednesday. Daquan Burse, 24, is charged in three separate cases with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in heroin. The cases are being tried together.
Burse claims Collett St. shooting was retaliation during police interview in Day 2 of trial
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Lima police detectives take the stand on day two of the trial of Daquan Burse. 24-year-old Daquan Burse is on trial in three separate cases. One involves possession of a fentanyl-related substance that police found on him when he was found unresponsive on someone else's porch. Another was for trafficking heroin, that police made buys from him after he posted on social media that he was selling.
Police: Pursuit ends in drug dealing, neglect arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempt by Fort Wayne police to wrap up a drug investigation led to a man leading officers on a car chase and ultimately his arrest on drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday. Detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent...
