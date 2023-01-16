ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Pippi Longstocking reads to Brazos Valley kids at Storybook Storytime

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - A beloved character had fun with some Brazos Valley kids. Pippi Longstocking came to Caldwell on Tuesday. She was at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library for their monthly Storybook Storytime. At the library, she read some of her book and played games with the kids.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local Hindu temple is upping security after a burglary left the congregants feeling violated. “There was a sense of invasion, that sense of loss of privacy when something like this happened to us,” Srinivasa Sunkari, a Board member for the Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple said.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Nonprofits share priorities for lawmakers in Austin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Like city leaders and business owners, some local nonprofits have a list of priorities for lawmakers to assess while in the 88th legislative session. Both Voices for Children and BCS Together work to address the needs of the hundreds of children in foster care in the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas. Leadership from the two organizations said funding is at the top of their lists.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Gearing up for 11th Annual H.Y.P.E. Career Expo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year marks the 11th year of helping Brazos Valley juniors and seniors prepare for their futures at the H.Y.P.E. Career Expo. High school students get the opportunity to explore a variety of local career and educational opportunities. Students can visit over 60 businesses that represent the...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Weekend starts damp as the next cold front blows through

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Weekend plans? The next cold front to reach the area will get here early Saturday. This weather system is also bringing with it a chance for scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. However, the rainfall totals will be small across most of the region. Almost all of the rain will develop and fall to the east over far Southeast Texas and Loisiana.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a line of heavy rain moved through the Brazos Valley, the National Weather Service has allowed the tornado watch for the eastern parts of the Brazos Valley to expire. There were no severe thunderstorm warnings during today’s showers. The threat of severe weather is...
ARKANSAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Radio Texas LIVE!

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy