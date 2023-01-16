Read full article on original website
Pippi Longstocking reads to Brazos Valley kids at Storybook Storytime
Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - A beloved character had fun with some Brazos Valley kids. Pippi Longstocking came to Caldwell on Tuesday. She was at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library for their monthly Storybook Storytime. At the library, she read some of her book and played games with the kids.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local Hindu temple is upping security after a burglary left the congregants feeling violated. “There was a sense of invasion, that sense of loss of privacy when something like this happened to us,” Srinivasa Sunkari, a Board member for the Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple said.
Nonprofits share priorities for lawmakers in Austin
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Like city leaders and business owners, some local nonprofits have a list of priorities for lawmakers to assess while in the 88th legislative session. Both Voices for Children and BCS Together work to address the needs of the hundreds of children in foster care in the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas. Leadership from the two organizations said funding is at the top of their lists.
Gearing up for 11th Annual H.Y.P.E. Career Expo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year marks the 11th year of helping Brazos Valley juniors and seniors prepare for their futures at the H.Y.P.E. Career Expo. High school students get the opportunity to explore a variety of local career and educational opportunities. Students can visit over 60 businesses that represent the...
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Weekend starts damp as the next cold front blows through
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Weekend plans? The next cold front to reach the area will get here early Saturday. This weather system is also bringing with it a chance for scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. However, the rainfall totals will be small across most of the region. Almost all of the rain will develop and fall to the east over far Southeast Texas and Loisiana.
The tornado watch has EXPIRED for the entire Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a line of heavy rain moved through the Brazos Valley, the National Weather Service has allowed the tornado watch for the eastern parts of the Brazos Valley to expire. There were no severe thunderstorm warnings during today’s showers. The threat of severe weather is...
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help. Niche ranks counties by various […]
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
