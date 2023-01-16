Read full article on original website
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Suspect in AMBER Alert charged on several domestic violence counts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after turning himself in to police Thursday night, a 21-year-old man was charged with six felonies in connection to an event that led to an Amber Alert on Wednesday. According to court records, officers were dispatched to the area of Belmont and Gladstone...
Three injured in shooting at south Kansas City funeral home
Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
Cass County man's marijuana conviction expunged, judge orders release from jail
Adam Mace is the first person in prison in Missouri to have a marijuana possession case expunged. A Cass County judge ruled in Mace's favor Thursday morning.
Dispute leads to shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel, four injured
Shooting after funeral ceremony leaves critically injures one, 2 others wounded
Man charged in fatal South Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in South Kansas City. Donald Crowe, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Court documents state the victim was shot eight times by the defendant, who...
Sedalia Woman Arrested on Pettis County Warrant for Stealing, Fourth Offense
On Monday at 2:17 p.m., Sedalia Police made contact with a subject at 102 East Johnson Street. A computer check through Joint Communications showed that 55-year-old Pia L. Carter of Sedalia, was wanted on a Pettis County warrant for stealing. This is her 4th such offense in the last 10...
Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gregory D. Trout, of Blue Springs, is recovering from serious injuries after a crash in Cole County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on U.S. 54 near Gray Rd. According to troopers, Trout was traveling eastbound on U.S. 54 when The post Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For January 19, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for January 19, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
Inmate at Chillicothe prison dies of apparent natural causes
Missouri Corrections officials say a 49-year-old inmate at the Chillicothe prison died of apparent natural causes. The Corrections Department reports Margaret Phillips died very early Sunday morning at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
Man killed in south Kansas City shooting; one in custody
A man died Thursday after a shooting near E. 108th Terrace and Manchester Avenue in south Kansas City, police said. One person is in custody.
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
Buckner police investigate home invasion, look for suspect
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The Buckner Police Department is trying to locate a suspect following a home invasion in which firearms and a pickup truck were stolen. They say that a home in the 300 block of Hazel Ave. was broken into between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Longview Shopping Center
Jury finds man guilty of murder following shooting at Johnson County Library in 2020
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of murder following a shooting at a public library in Overland Park nearly three years ago. According to the Johnson County District Attorney, a jury found 30-year-old Dvonte Jamal Brown guilty of first-degree murder. On April 8, 2020,...
