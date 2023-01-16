Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WATE
Dolly's hometown celebrates her birthday
It's Dolly Parton's Birthday! Find out how her hometown celebrated the Sevier County native. It's Dolly Parton's Birthday! Find out how her hometown celebrated the Sevier County native. News at 11 on 1/19. The Seven on 1/19. News at 6 on 1/19. News at 5 on 1/19. News at 4...
WATE
Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed
Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage TDOT to consider the idea of a highway bypass around Knoxville that was passed by the Knox County Commission on Tuesday. Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed. Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WATE
Daddy Mac's Brings the Party
Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. News at 11 on...
WATE
New Owner for Downtown Buildings
Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. 7 p.m. Newscast. 6 p.m. Newscast. News at 5 on 1/20. News at 4 on 1/20. News at...
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
WATE
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference 3
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
bbbtv12.com
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
WATE
Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims
Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
Student group in Anderson County builds character through service
A group of fifth grade boys at Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County are learning through serving.
WATE
KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to keep families warm
Through the Knoxville Utilities Board's Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury, or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to...
WATE
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
WATE
Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in Knoxville
One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in …. One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department.
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
WXII 12
Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
