Knoxville, TN

WATE

Daddy Mac's Brings the Party

Daddy Mac's Brings the Party

Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking.
FARRAGUT, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football's latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football's most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing

Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record

The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference 3

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference 3

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed

Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed

Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage TDOT to consider the idea of a highway bypass around Knoxville that was passed by the Knox County Commission on Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session.
TENNESSEE STATE

