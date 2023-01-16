Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
WATE
Daddy Mac's Brings the Party
Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. News at 11 on...
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)
The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
Tennessee Volunteers News: Big additions to Tennessee football and the latest from Knoxville
The latest Volunteers roundup features a new incoming transfer for Tennessee football, No. 1 recruit Nico Iamaleava showcasing his skills, and a flashback to a few years ago when the Volunteers football dynasty began. The defensive back out of Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to...
nomadlawyer.org
Exploring the 13 Best Lakes in Tennessee: A Guide to the Best Places for Swimming, Fishing, and Sightseeing
Best Lakes in Tennessee: With picturesque landscapes, scenic trails, bustling cities, and serene lakes, the landlocked state of Tennessee is blessed with abundant natural beauty. It offers a plethora of outdoor recreation options, especially on & around its various lakes. From fishing, kayaking, and picnicking to swimming and camping, the...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 20-22
As the temperatures start to feel more like January, there are still a variety of free events to enjoy in East Tennessee
a-z-animals.com
Discover Tennessee’s Coldest January on Record
The winter period is associated with temperature drops in most parts of the world, and. is no different. Middle Tennessee is the part of the state that gets coldest during winter. The average temperature in December drops to about 40.4 and 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit in January. However, there are occasions when the temperature drops beyond the average levels, and parts of the state experience temperatures far below zero. This has happened several times in the history of Tennessee during some of the state’s coldest Januarys on record. This post details some of these remarkable temperature drops across different locations in Tennessee.
WATE
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference 3
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE...
WATE
Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed
Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage TDOT to consider the idea of a highway bypass around Knoxville that was passed by the Knox County Commission on Tuesday. Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed. Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage...
WATE
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured. Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing …. A family and some children are without a place to live after a...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Pick up trash and get a free beer at these East Tennessee breweries this weekend
Thirsty volunteers can help clean up their communities in exchange for a beer or other beverage at over 20 Tennessee breweries this weekend.
Comments / 7