The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO