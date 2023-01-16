Read full article on original website
Biden tours California storm damage
President Biden is touring a battered California. The state has endured a series of powerful storms in recent weeks. Damage estimates are topping $1 billion with 40 of the state's 58 counties hit.
A Colorado library is closed after meth contamination. What will it take to clean it?
For the second time in as many months, a library in Colorado has temporarily closed its doors to clean up from meth contamination. The Englewood Public Library in Colorado said it shut its doors last Wednesday after tests showed exhaust vents reflected meth contamination "with levels above state thresholds." This...
Another North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire
A North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday in the third known power substation shooting in the state since early December. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation in the city of Thomasville, southwest of Greensboro, where they discovered the substation transformer was struck by an "apparent gunshot," the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement.
In some states, an unpaid foster care bill could mean parents lose their kids forever
When Sylvia and Brandon Cunningham got out of jail in North Carolina several years ago, after serving months on drug charges, a judge laid out the steps they needed to take to get their children back from foster care. After a balky start, they followed through. They got sober and...
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
On a summer's day in 2006, inside an apartment not far from Virginia's old death chamber, an 82-year-old man handed over a briefcase to an archivist. The bag held four execution recordings so rare, similar tapes from another state had been released just once before in history. When executions take...
Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
Federal safety inspectors have concluded that the twisting, bending and long reaches that Amazon warehouse workers perform as much as nine times per minute put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders and constitute an unacceptable hazard. As part of a larger investigation into hazardous...
Increasing fine for left-lane slowpokes in SC gets quick traction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the...
Why the lights at a Massachusetts high school can't be turned off
THE SMITHS: (Singing) There is a light, and it never goes out. INSKEEP: Taxpayers are relieved to hear the necessary replacement parts have finally arrived and will be installed next month. The company says they will be sure to install a system override switch. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog
The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages
Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
A judge fines Trump and his lawyer for a 'frivolous' suit against his political foes
A Florida judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. In a blistering filing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accused...
South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years. Lawmakers appear poised to replace Justice Kaye Hearn with Judge Gary Hill after the two other candidates under consideration — both women — dropped out. Five men would sit on the bench if lawmakers confirm Hill at a Feb. 1 joint session.
NC Attorney General Josh Stein will run for governor in 2024
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for governor in 2024. He’s the first major candidate to declare, officially kicking off the race for the governor's mansion in Raleigh almost 21 months before the election. In a video announcing his candidacy, Stein...
