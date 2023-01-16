ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Biden tours California storm damage

President Biden is touring a battered California. The state has endured a series of powerful storms in recent weeks. Damage estimates are topping $1 billion with 40 of the state's 58 counties hit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Another North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire

A North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday in the third known power substation shooting in the state since early December. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation in the city of Thomasville, southwest of Greensboro, where they discovered the substation transformer was struck by an "apparent gunshot," the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement.
THOMASVILLE, NC
Why the lights at a Massachusetts high school can't be turned off

THE SMITHS: (Singing) There is a light, and it never goes out. INSKEEP: Taxpayers are relieved to hear the necessary replacement parts have finally arrived and will be installed next month. The company says they will be sure to install a system override switch. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog

The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages

Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
WINDSOR, VA
South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No woman is expected to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court for the first time in 35 years. Lawmakers appear poised to replace Justice Kaye Hearn with Judge Gary Hill after the two other candidates under consideration — both women — dropped out. Five men would sit on the bench if lawmakers confirm Hill at a Feb. 1 joint session.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NC Attorney General Josh Stein will run for governor in 2024

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for governor in 2024. He’s the first major candidate to declare, officially kicking off the race for the governor's mansion in Raleigh almost 21 months before the election. In a video announcing his candidacy, Stein...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

