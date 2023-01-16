ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Daddy Mac's Brings the Party

Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking.
FARRAGUT, TN
Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed

Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage TDOT to consider the idea of a highway bypass around Knoxville that was passed by the Knox County Commission on Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee

A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session.
TENNESSEE STATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
New Owner for Downtown Buildings

Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to keep families warm

Through the Knoxville Utilities Board's Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury, or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver's side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified

Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized.
KNOXVILLE, TN
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County

A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

