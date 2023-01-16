Read full article on original website
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
WATE
Daddy Mac's Brings the Party
Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. News at 11 on...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 20-22
As the temperatures start to feel more like January, there are still a variety of free events to enjoy in East Tennessee
WATE
Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed
Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage TDOT to consider the idea of a highway bypass around Knoxville that was passed by the Knox County Commission on Tuesday. Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed. Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage...
WATE
Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee
A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state of Tennessee. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien caught up with him as we push deeper into the session. Bill to legalize medical cannabis in Tennessee. A West Tennessee lawmaker filed a bill to legalize medical cannabis...
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
WATE
Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims
Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
WATE
New Owner for Downtown Buildings
Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. 7 p.m. Newscast. 6 p.m. Newscast. News at 5 on 1/20. News at 4 on 1/20. News at...
WATE
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured. Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing …. A family and some children are without a place to live after a...
WATE
KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to keep families warm
Through the Knoxville Utilities Board's Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury, or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to...
Should marijuana be legalized in Tennessee? Lawmaker files bill to add cannabis-related questions to 2024 ballot
The questions would be non-binding and only serve as a gauge on public interest in Tennessee on the subjects of medical and recreational cannabis, as well as the decriminalization of some weed offenses.
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
WATE
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
Woman’s dog wakes her up in Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Tennessee history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
WATE
Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County
A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County. A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. News at...
Strong 3rd quarter leads Lady Vols to 8th straight win
The Lady Vols used a 26-point third quarter to propel them to their eighth straight victory 74-56 over Florida (12-7, 1-5 SEC) Thursday night at Thompson Boling Arena.
