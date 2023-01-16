Century-old shipwreck vanishes back into Mississippi River; researchers preserving history through 3D recreation

Read full article on original website
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
EBR to invest in stormwater cleaning systems to stop litter, debris from entering waterways
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will soon be making a big investment in parish waterways. It's all part of keeping in compliance with the city's MS4 permit. The city is working to purchase a litter-catching system it plans to install near Corporation Canal new LSU's North Gate and on East State Street.
wbrz.com
Study shows LSU University Lakes rank in the top 10 most toxic algal blooms in US
BATON ROUGE - A recent study by BlueGreen Water Technologies revealed that the LSU University Lakes' algal blooms are toxic, causing concern for the health of nearby residents. “The toxics in the water are concerning, and I’m wondering if I should even walk this as frequently as I do,” local...
NOLA.com
Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.
Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
wbrz.com
Spanish Town parade paying tribute to Allie Rice as her murder remains unsolved
BATON ROUGE - Exactly one month from now, the streets of downtown Baton Rouge will be flooded with sea of pink when the Spanish Town parade rolls through Feb. 18. “It’s when you can let your hair down, you can put on pink stockings and a dress even though you’re a guy you know? Just get crazy!" said Robert King, President of the Society for the Preservation of Langiappe in Louisiana (SPLL).
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
Metro Council approves items related to garbage pickup, ‘tiny homes,’ and hotel disturbances
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council tackled a laundry list of items during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that included trash services, housing the homeless, and changes to dealing with hotel disturbances. Council members approved the new contract with Republic Trash Services. Starting on...
wbrz.com
Two local major bowling leaguers invite community to raise awareness and 'strike out' deadly disease
BATON ROUGE - Organizers in Baton Rouge are looking to "Strike Out ALS" as part of an effort to raise awareness and funding for a cure for the deadly disease. Two Baton Rouge major leaguers with a personal connection to the disease are joining the cause, and you can meet them Thursday night.
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
WAFB.com
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
See the 3 new restaurants, including Olive Garden, coming to Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An Olive Garden is under construction in Gonzales, and city officials have more dining options coming to the city soon. The plan for the Olive Garden was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February 2022. The restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsmans Park near Highway […]
wbrz.com
Cajun dance hall Whiskey River Landing engulfed in flames Wednesday evening
HENDERSON - A Cajun and zydeco dance hall that shut down in 2018 caught fire Wednesday night. According to a post by the Louisiana Marketshops at the 115, the Whiskey River Landing was engulfed in flames. Photos showed firefighters surrounding the building trying to douse the flames. Whiskey River Landing...
WAFB.com
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits. Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR. Updated: 6 hours ago. Baton Rouge...
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman claims she is out thousands of dollars after a beauty school she was going to abruptly close its doors this week. “School was supposed to start Tuesday… but nothing,” one student said. The woman, who did not want to...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge colleges come together to host annual MLK unity event
BATON ROUGE - The three colleges in the capital city — Baton Rouge Community College, Southern University and LSU — came together Thursday night to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cedric Noel is president of the Student Union at Southern. He says Thursday night was all about...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
wbrz.com
Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of...
wbrz.com
Police: One killed in double shooting at apartment building across from Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
