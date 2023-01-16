ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers

Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?

The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins

"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York

You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks from model on 16-6 run

The San Francisco 49ers will be in a familiar spot as they look to advance to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday when they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs 2023. The 49ers (14-4), who have reached the NFC title game in two of the past three seasons, are also riding an 11-game winning streak. San Francisco's last loss was in Week 7, a 44-23 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Cowboys (13-5), meanwhile, will look to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1995. Dallas is just 5-11 in the NFL playoff bracket since that time.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round

Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
BUFFALO, NY

