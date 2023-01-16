Read full article on original website
Penguins' Kris Letang: Shifts to LTIR
Letang (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 28 on Friday. Although he won't play Friday versus Ottawa, because Letang's placement on LTIR was made retroactive to Dec. 28, he'll be eligible to rejoin the lineup whenever he's deemed fit to return. The 35-year-old defender has collected two goals and 16 points through 29 contests this season.
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Grabs apple in overtime loss
Palat logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken. Palat is slowly getting back into a groove after a long layoff for a groin injury. He has an assist in each of his last three games, but he hasn't scored a goal in seven contests since his return from a two-month absence. The 31-year-old winger is at six points, 20 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 30 hits through 13 appearances in his first season with the Devils.
Rantanen leads Avalanche to 4-1 win over Canucks
Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a second-period power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the period. Wilson notched his first multi-point game since returning from a torn ACL and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward corps and second power-play unit.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday
Backstrom tallied an assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes. Despite coming close to netting his first goal of the season, Backstrom came away from Washington's 4-0 victory with his third helper in six games since returning from major hip surgery in the offseason. The 35-year-old should only get better as he shakes the rust off, so fantasy managers patient enough to stash Backstrom on their rosters should get some healthy dividends for the balance of the 2022-23 season.
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest...
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
Dennis Schroder the hero as Lakers end Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak in thriller
Dennis Schroder scored off a steal in the final seconds as the Lakers netted 41 points in the fourth quarter to end the Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
Kyrie Irving drops 48, carries Nets to win with clutch heroics
Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, to get the Nets a much-needed win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
NBA trade deadline 2023: The five sellers that will control the market in February
We can get the obvious teams out of the way early. Houston is probably trying to flip Eric Gordon for draft picks right about now. Orlando will likely take calls on Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. Charlotte and Detroit should be open to just about any veteran on their rosters. Jordan Clarkson sounds great until he runs into a team that can exploit him on defense. These are your garden variety trade deadline targets, mid-sized salaries attached to modest players who could probably help the back end of a contender's rotation but won't swing the championship conversation in any meaningful way.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup
Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Takings swings at full speed
Kirilloff (wrist) has been able to take full swings in offseason workouts and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 2016 first-round draft pick and former top prospect has shown flashes of being a productive regular with the bat, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy amid continued wrist issues. His 2022 season ended in July due to a ligament tear in his right wrist that required season-ending surgery. It's the same wrist issue that has plagued him the past two seasons. He decided to have ulnar shortening surgery, which he hopes will provide a more permanent fix. The Twins will likely ease him into action in spring training. His minor-league pedigree and 2021 underlying numbers (12.8 Barrel%, 43.9 HardHit%) suggest he can be an impact hitter, If healthy.
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
