Mobile, AL

This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country.

The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind.

“Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, tied for the worst metros overall, with the average age of death at 74.4,” reads the report.

The Birmingham-Hoover metro ranked 2nd with a life expectancy of 74.6 and Montgomery followed at No. 3 with a 74.7-year life expectancy.

The report also claims that the metro area with the longest life expectancy is the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut area.

