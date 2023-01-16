Read full article on original website
Related
Giants’ best formula to upsetting Eagles is built into team’s DNA
Wink Martindale knows. He understands. He gets it. He realizes where he works. He is intimately familiar with what it means to be the defensive coordinator of the New York Football Giants, which is the same job Tom Landry once had, the same job Bill Belichick once had. Which is to say: the current caretaker of a fundamental and essential New York institution, same as the person in charge of the New York Public Library, or Lincoln Center, or the Museum of Natural History. When you run the Giants’ defense, you are engaged in a public trust, and when that defense is...
Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on Saturday
Football games, picks today: Schedule for playoffs on SaturdayAll times Eastern Jaguars at ChiefsSat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 p.m. | NBC Point spread: Kansas City comes in as the 7.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 ...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James' pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's scoring record
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest...
Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation
Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0