BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 6 - Jan. 13
♦ Peking Chinese Restaurant, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; Jan. 6; Routine; 81/B.
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup
The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Gabrielle Union Posts Lively Birthday Tribute to Dwyane Wade on Instagram
Gabrielle Union is paying tribute to her husband, Dwyane Wade on his 41st year around the sun!
Truck overturns on I-20 in Newton County
COVINGTON — A driver and passenger were injured Wednesday night when their tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 20 in Newton County. According to a spokesperson with the Georgia State Patrol, the truck was headed eastbound when the male driver lost control and went into the median near mile marker 95. The truck overturned onto its top.
Janice Dickinson Claps Back at Snarky TikTok Users Poking Fun at Her Age
Janice Dickinson isn't letting any haters get away with age-shaming.
Rockdale County chorus reaching new heights with elective program
CONYERS — From learning biblical hymns to assimilating dictation, movements and the melodies of foreign languages, Breon Evans has found a variety of ways to challenge a Rockdale County choir. The challenge is one that has helped push the Rockdale County High School chorus program forward. It is an...
Carnival Follows Royal Caribbean in Making Major Onboard Change
In theory, vacation is time to unwind and unplug, and a chance to forget about the outside world.
Rare Footage of Disney World Ride Leaves Fans Horrified
TikTok users can't unsee a viral video taken from inside of Disney World's Rock 'n' Rollercoaster, which is usually pitch black when riders go through it.
Conyers man is suspect in murder of woman at Centerville Highway car dealership
Gwinnett County police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot and killed at a car dealership she worked at on Centerville Highway last month. Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Conyers resident Stoney Williams, 41, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Dec. 9 death of Snellville resident Courtney Owens, 34. Police are currently looking for Williams, who goes by several aliases.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2023:. • Edgar Lewis Banks, 30, Arch Helms Road, Americus; aggravated stalking.
What Information Hackers Got Hold of in T-Mobile's Massive New Data Breach
Big data hacks have become commonplace, but that doesn't make them any less worrying.
