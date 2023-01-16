Read full article on original website
The Berrics Canteen
Pocket Premieres Lucas Marques ‘October Symphony’ Part
Pocket Skate Mag premiered the latest project from Leonardo Beazotto this morning, ‘October Symphony’ – a full part of Lucas Marques filmed entirely in Europe. Special thank you to NB# and MKD for helping Leonardo make his dream of a Euro round trip come to life and to Jose Guilherme “Zezinho” for opening the doors of his house for Lucas and Leonardo.
The Berrics Canteen
The Nine Club & Friends Session the Sand Gaps in ‘De La Soul Grind’
All work and no play make The Nine Club Crew dull boys. Curb your enthusiasm with Justin Eldridge, Chris Roberts, Roger Bagley, Kelly Hart, Steezus Christ, and friends (we see you Andy Anderson) as they session the infamous Sand Gaps in ‘De La Soul Grind’ playing on More Nine Club YouTube Channel.
The Berrics Canteen
Torey Pudwill gives us an inside look at the Thank You Vault
Torey Pudwill is known for his neck-high kickflips and long-haul backside tailslides, but he one of the hardest working dudes off the board as well. Torey takes us inside the Thank You vault for a rare look at some incredible artwork… or otherwise known as skateboard decks. Through stacks and stacks of one-offs, prototypes, misprints, special edition foils, experiments, and collectibles, (including the board he made for his very own Battle Scars episode) we get to see all of Torey’s incredible work and hear a little bit about the process he goes through to make these pieces of art. All we can say is, Thank You, Torey… Thank You.
The Berrics Canteen
Mosaic Bearings Welcomes Teixeira Brothers Pacal and Madu
Mosaic Bearings has announced that 11 year old Pacal Teixeira and 13 year old Madu Teixeira have officially joined the Spanish brand’s roster of rollers. The brand introduced the Portuguese brothers with a shared part filled with back-to-back bangers that leaves no question as to why they’re now rolling with Mosaic. We better keep an eye on these two in the future… Check out the full shared welcome part, above!
The Berrics Canteen
Lucas Beaufort’s ‘Heart’ Book Shines a Light on Local Skateshops Worldwide
A few months ago we got a package in the mail from our friend Lucas Beaufort . It was heavy, and with most heavy packages the first thing you want to do is open it. So we did, and in our hands we held this beautiful coffee table book celebrating 40 years of skateboarding shops and their history. 428 pages of photos and interviews from all over the world with owners and skaters talking about the shops they love and nourish like their own children. It’s sanctuaries like these that are often times the heart and soul of a skate scene. Consequently, it takes a lot of heart and soul to keep them alive. So, naturally, Lucas titled this masterpiece, HEART. Join us every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as we celebrate the skateshop of the day on The Berrics Instagram to highlight their accomplishments. Please help us celebrate the shops featured in this essential book for anyone who loves skateboarding, because every day they make it, we, as skateboarders, make it. -sb.
The Berrics Canteen
Santa Cruz shares the story of German Prodigy Justin Sommer in ‘True Grit’
Berlin, Germnay’s Justin Sommer has been riding for Santa Cruz for a while, going Pro for the brand back in September of last year. Today, Santa Cruz released the 29 minute long documentary telling you everything you need to know about Sommer. Born in Berlin, Justin learned the ropes from his older friends to navigate the tough streets. After getting sponsored by Radio Skateboards, which was a turning point in his life, Justin fell into the party scene. Despite this setback, he never lost sight of his true passion, skateboarding. Eventually, he left Radio for an opportunity to skate for Santa Cruz Skateboards. As he grew up and matured, he turned pro and achieved his life long dream. This is a story of determination, hard work, and the power of skateboarding to change lives. Don’t miss this inspiring documentary about one of the most talented skaters in the world. Watch the latest episode of ‘True Grit’ Produced by Joe Perrin & Trevar Cushing and edited by Tyler Lodzinski & Joe Perrin, above!
