Selma leaders say Bridge Crossing Jubilee more important than ever following tornado
Despite the tornado last week, Selma city leaders said this year's commemoration of Bloody Sunday marches on.
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
WSFA
Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After disaster strikes, it takes a village to get a community back on its feet, and so many are coming together to support those displaced by the EF-2 tornado that tore through Selma. On Friday, the Central Alabama Veterans Affairs Health Care System donated food and...
Shelby Reporter
FUMC of Alabaster gathers donations to aid Selma
ALABASTER – First United Methodist Church of Alabaster is doing its part to help local communities by gathering supplies to aid those that were affected by a tornado in Selma. A tornado hit the Selma area on Thursday, Jan. 12 and there are individuals in the area who have...
Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored
This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
WSFA
Selma church, neighbors helping those in need following tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A church in Selma is making sure no one affected by last week’s tornado goes without. Temple Gate Seventh Day Adventist Church has donated clothes, shoes and supplies for anyone in need. The pastor, Thea Wilson, said they’ve also been able to serve meals and food to almost 500 people.
WIS-TV
River Bluff High student organizing donation drive for families affected by tornadoes in Selma, Al
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A River Bluff High School student is organizing a donation drive for families affected by tornadoes recently. Teen Elijah Lawson has taken the initiative to help families affected by the tornadoes in Selma, Alabama by organizing a donation drive that families may need. Elijah is looking...
alabamanews.net
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
wvtm13.com
Alabama Attorney General tours storm damage in Selma, urges awareness of scams
SELMA, Ala. — Alabama's Attorney General got a close-up look at the storm damage in Selma and urged folks affected by the storm to be aware of scams. Steve Marshall, along with other local and civic leaders, held a news conference to update storm survivors on efforts to combat predatory behavior against them and those who want to help.
Shelby Reporter
Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort
CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Eddie Brooks, Jr. of Uniontown
Eddie Brooks, Jr is a Vietnam veteran and still serving through his barbershop in Uniontown. In fact, he even gives free haircuts to the homebound and will take older community members to their appointments. His sister Georgia Askew nominated him for the award. “He’s a very giving person, and I...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
wvasfm.org
MPS Superintendent appointed to Governor's Commission on Teaching and Learning
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown has been appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning. The commission is part of the four education-based executive orders signed by Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday. The commission will examine methods to enhance elementary and secondary education in Alabama. Melanie began...
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands sends shipment of disaster relief supplies to Alabama tornado victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands is reaching out to support tornado victims in Selma, Alabama, after twisters struck the town last week, destroying homes and businesses. A total of nine people died in the tornadoes across the Southeast. Hearts with Hands said Wednesday, Jan. 18 it is...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
WSFA
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
