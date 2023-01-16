Read full article on original website
The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 9 Vols head to LSU
No. 9 Tennessee (15-3, 5-1) continues its two-game road trip with a trip to LSU on Saturday afternoon to take on a struggling Tigers (12-6, 1-5) team that has lost five in a row. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about the Tigers.
Golden, Richard: MSU 'very good' despite 1-5 SEC record
Despite losing six of its previous seven contests, including a 1-5 mark in conference play, Mississippi State won’t be an easy out for a Florida team that’s struggled as of late with early-game scoring. The Bulldogs enter the game ranked No. 9 in Division I college basketball in...
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
247Sports
Elite LB Spillman 'still studying' favorites after weekend visit with Vols
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets in the 2024 class, Top247 linebacker Edwin Spillman, was back in Knoxville last week to spend an entire weekend with the Vols.
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
WATCH: Tennessee WR Cameron Seldon at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Heathsville (Va.) Northumberland four-star receiver and Tennessee signee Cameron Seldon, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
247Sports
Strong finish leads Bulldogs to 72-58 win over Auburn
Mississippi State put together, collectively, two of its worst quarters of the season on each end of the court combined in the second and third frames on Thursday night and were in trouble. Auburn and former MSU assistant coach Johnnie Harris had an upset on their minds at Humphrey Coliseum....
247Sports
