The Basketball 2-4-7: No. 9 Vols head to LSU

No. 9 Tennessee (15-3, 5-1) continues its two-game road trip with a trip to LSU on Saturday afternoon to take on a struggling Tigers (12-6, 1-5) team that has lost five in a row. Here’s all of the pertinent information, two storylines to watch, four players to keep an eye on and the seven things you need to know about the Tigers.
Golden, Richard: MSU 'very good' despite 1-5 SEC record

Despite losing six of its previous seven contests, including a 1-5 mark in conference play, Mississippi State won’t be an easy out for a Florida team that’s struggled as of late with early-game scoring. The Bulldogs enter the game ranked No. 9 in Division I college basketball in...
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Strong finish leads Bulldogs to 72-58 win over Auburn

Mississippi State put together, collectively, two of its worst quarters of the season on each end of the court combined in the second and third frames on Thursday night and were in trouble. Auburn and former MSU assistant coach Johnnie Harris had an upset on their minds at Humphrey Coliseum....
