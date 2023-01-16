Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Developer of JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Bruce White dies after cancer battle
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bruce White, one of the developers behind the iconic JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, has died after battling cancer for nearly a year, his company White Lodging announced Thursday. White, 70, was the founder and chairman of the company based in Merrillville and started in...
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
WISH-TV
INDOT shares plans to address high crash rate on Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Pendleton Pike corridor in the city of Lawrence has a high crash rate, so Indiana Department of Transportation is making changes to help alleviate some of that danger. Chief Gary Woodruff of Lawrence Police Department said, “Any improvements along this stretch of road that...
WISH-TV
2 teens charged in Tippecanoe School Corporation bus vandalism
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say its department along with the help of Tippecanoe County officials have charged two teenagers for vandalizing several school buses in 2022. According to police, the two suspects were the same teens that were arrested on Jan. 5 for the Olympia Drive...
WISH-TV
Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
WISH-TV
Top ice carvers will compete in a ‘carve off’ at the Festival of Ice
The City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice this weekend, January 20 – 22. Top Ice Carvers from around the Midwest are on hand for three days of competitions and demonstrations including an exciting grand finale “carve off’ where the audience helps determine the winner.
WISH-TV
Dee Dee Sorvino to perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re in need of a date night, you don’t want to miss this comedy show. Emmy-winning TV personality and comedian Dee Dee Sorvino appeared on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what to expect during her visit at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday in Carmel.
WISH-TV
Kokomo police: 51-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV, taken to Indianapolis hospital
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle while walking across the street in Kokomo Tuesday. At 6:48 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson street in reference to a pedestrian struck, according to a tweet from Kokomo police Wednesday.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue. News 8 has a crew on...
WISH-TV
Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year. Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year. There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including...
WISH-TV
Stars of ‘Unsellable Houses’ will appear at the Indianapolis Home Show this weekend
Real estate mavens, design visionaries, business owners, HGTV stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another. Leslie and Lyndsay have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes in their show “Unsellable Houses.” After visiting nearby comparable homes,...
WISH-TV
IMPD chase of stolen van ends with crash in Fountain Square; 1 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a Wednesday afternoon pursuit of a stolen van ended in a crash in Fountain Square. Sometime before 1:15 pm. Wednesday, police responded to the crash around East Morris and Shelby streets in the business district. Darius Clark, a public information officer with Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
IMPD K-9s help officers take 90 pounds of meth off the streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanks to K-9s Simon and Jada, police were able to remove 90 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers began investigating Friday, Jan. 13. at the 200 block of Parkview Ave. Police say they did a traffic stop on Zakahia Roney, 25, who led them on a chase. Roney got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, but police eventually caught her and took her into custody. The passenger inside the vehicle, Jeffrey Groves, 31, was also taken into custody.
WISH-TV
Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show
The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
WISH-TV
Indiana trooper pulls over Alabama man driving 109 mph on I-65
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old from Alabama was in the Jackson County jail Wednesday night after Indiana State Police say a trooper stopped the man for driving 109 mph on I-65 north of Seymour. The trooper who pulled over Anthony A. Reed about 10 a.m. Wednesday noticed signs...
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
WISH-TV
Four Day Ray Brewing to open 2nd location in Yorktown
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, will expand its operations with a new taproom in Yorktown. According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open in the summer and create more than 25 jobs to the heart of Yorktown, adjacent to the town’s Center Green Park.
WISH-TV
Semi crash closes one lane of SB I-65 at US 52 near Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One lane of southbound I-65 is closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
WISH-TV
Devour Indy Winterfest hopes to bring more business to restaurants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The post-holiday stretch is the slow season for most restaurants, so the two-week Devour Indy Winterfest is hoping to drive business across the city. It starts Monday and runs through Feb. 5 featuring everything from pizzerias to steakhouses. Colleen Rose, director of communication and events for...
Comments / 0