Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

INDOT shares plans to address high crash rate on Pendleton Pike

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Pendleton Pike corridor in the city of Lawrence has a high crash rate, so Indiana Department of Transportation is making changes to help alleviate some of that danger. Chief Gary Woodruff of Lawrence Police Department said, “Any improvements along this stretch of road that...
WISH-TV

2 teens charged in Tippecanoe School Corporation bus vandalism

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say its department along with the help of Tippecanoe County officials have charged two teenagers for vandalizing several school buses in 2022. According to police, the two suspects were the same teens that were arrested on Jan. 5 for the Olympia Drive...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

Top ice carvers will compete in a ‘carve off’ at the Festival of Ice

The City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice this weekend, January 20 – 22. Top Ice Carvers from around the Midwest are on hand for three days of competitions and demonstrations including an exciting grand finale “carve off’ where the audience helps determine the winner.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Dee Dee Sorvino to perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re in need of a date night, you don’t want to miss this comedy show. Emmy-winning TV personality and comedian Dee Dee Sorvino appeared on Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what to expect during her visit at the Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday in Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the near north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue. News 8 has a crew on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
LEBANON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD chase of stolen van ends with crash in Fountain Square; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a Wednesday afternoon pursuit of a stolen van ended in a crash in Fountain Square. Sometime before 1:15 pm. Wednesday, police responded to the crash around East Morris and Shelby streets in the business district. Darius Clark, a public information officer with Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD K-9s help officers take 90 pounds of meth off the streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanks to K-9s Simon and Jada, police were able to remove 90 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers began investigating Friday, Jan. 13. at the 200 block of Parkview Ave. Police say they did a traffic stop on Zakahia Roney, 25, who led them on a chase. Roney got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, but police eventually caught her and took her into custody. The passenger inside the vehicle, Jeffrey Groves, 31, was also taken into custody.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show

The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana trooper pulls over Alabama man driving 109 mph on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A 36-year-old from Alabama was in the Jackson County jail Wednesday night after Indiana State Police say a trooper stopped the man for driving 109 mph on I-65 north of Seymour. The trooper who pulled over Anthony A. Reed about 10 a.m. Wednesday noticed signs...
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Four Day Ray Brewing to open 2nd location in Yorktown

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Four Day Ray Brewing, the craft brewery and scratch kitchen based in Fishers, will expand its operations with a new taproom in Yorktown. According to a news release, the taproom is expected to open in the summer and create more than 25 jobs to the heart of Yorktown, adjacent to the town’s Center Green Park.
YORKTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Semi crash closes one lane of SB I-65 at US 52 near Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — One lane of southbound I-65 is closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
LEBANON, IN
WISH-TV

Devour Indy Winterfest hopes to bring more business to restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The post-holiday stretch is the slow season for most restaurants, so the two-week Devour Indy Winterfest is hoping to drive business across the city. It starts Monday and runs through Feb. 5 featuring everything from pizzerias to steakhouses. Colleen Rose, director of communication and events for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

