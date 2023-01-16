Effective: 2023-01-20 20:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid parking in lots which are prone to coastal flooding during high tide. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable areas, including parking lots at low-lying beach areas. Beaches most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial. Surf will be around 2 to 5 feet which will limit the impacts of the high tides. Extreme low tides around minus 2 feet may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Tides at La Jolla: Friday: High 6.73 ft at 7:15 AM. Low 1.84 -ft at 2:39 PM. Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 -ft at 3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 -ft at 4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 -ft at 4:42 PM. Tides at Newport Beach: Friday: High 6.83 ft at 7:18 AM. Low -1.80 ft at 2:43 PM. Saturday: High 7.05 ft at 8:06 AM. Low -1.94 ft at 3:25 PM. Sunday: High 7.02 ft at 8:54 AM. Low -1.83 ft at 4:06 PM. Monday: High 6.69 ft at 9:42 AM. Low -1.49 ft at 4:47 PM.

