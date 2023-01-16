Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When driving, use extra caution. Be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM PST this evening until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 20:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid parking in lots which are prone to coastal flooding during high tide. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable areas, including parking lots at low-lying beach areas. Beaches most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial. Surf will be around 2 to 5 feet which will limit the impacts of the high tides. Extreme low tides around minus 2 feet may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Tides at La Jolla: Friday: High 6.73 ft at 7:15 AM. Low 1.84 -ft at 2:39 PM. Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 -ft at 3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 -ft at 4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 -ft at 4:42 PM. Tides at Newport Beach: Friday: High 6.83 ft at 7:18 AM. Low -1.80 ft at 2:43 PM. Saturday: High 7.05 ft at 8:06 AM. Low -1.94 ft at 3:25 PM. Sunday: High 7.02 ft at 8:54 AM. Low -1.83 ft at 4:06 PM. Monday: High 6.69 ft at 9:42 AM. Low -1.49 ft at 4:47 PM.
Comments / 0