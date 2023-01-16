STORRS, Conn. – The UConn Women's Lacrosse program is excited to announce a new fundraising initiative that will run throughout their spring season. The program, 'Be Part of the Pack,' will provide a way for donors, who would like to support the women's lacrosse team, to do so throughout the entirety of their season by making a recurring gift. The team is ready and eager to compete for their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and they want their fans, friends, and families to join them for the ride.

STORRS, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO