University of Connecticut

Mazo Invited to Colombian National Team Camp

STORRS, Conn. - Senior midfielder Jessica Mazo has been invited to Colombian National Team camp beginning on January 21 in Bogota, Colombia. The camp runs from January 21 to January 31 and is in preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics. The Bridgeport, Conn. native is one...
University of Connecticut

Coaches Hurley, Young To Miss Game Vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night's game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week's game against Marquette for the same reason.
University of Connecticut

Sanogo Named On Two Midseason Awards Lists

UConn junior forward Adama Sanogo has earned a place on two more midseason awards lists. On Thursday, the Huskies' leading scorer and rebounder was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List as well as The Sporting News Midseason College Basketball All-America Team. Sanogo was previously named to the...
University of Connecticut

#14 UConn Set to Face #13 Providence

Storrs, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team heads to Providence, RI to take on No. 13 Providence in a Hockey East matchup on Friday night. Entering the matchup, No. 14 UConn holds a 16-8-2 overall record and a 10-7-2 conference record. Additionally, the Huskies have won their last five games. Last game, UConn swept the season series against No. 15 Boston College by a score of 3-1 on Tuesday Jan. 17.
University of Connecticut

WLAX Announces 'Be Part of the Pack' Fundraising Initiative

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn Women's Lacrosse program is excited to announce a new fundraising initiative that will run throughout their spring season. The program, 'Be Part of the Pack,' will provide a way for donors, who would like to support the women's lacrosse team, to do so throughout the entirety of their season by making a recurring gift. The team is ready and eager to compete for their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and they want their fans, friends, and families to join them for the ride.
