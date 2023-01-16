Arizona Cardinal hire Tennessee Titans assistant Monti Ossenfort as GM

The Arizona Cardinals hired Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager, the team announced Monday.

Ossenfort, 44, has been the Titans' director of player personnel since 2020, a role he assumed after 14 years as a scout in the New England Patriots organization. Ossenfort also interviewed for the Titans' general manager vacancy last week. The Titans and Cardinals were the only organizations that ended the regular season with GM openings.

“It was critically important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM — passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic — and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”

Ossenfort replaces Steve Keim, who stepped down as GM and resigned from the Cardinals to focus on his health. The Cardinals also fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after their season ended.

In addition to Ossenfort, the Titans have interviewed five other GM candidates : interim GM and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Cleveland Browns assistant GM and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris.

The Titans parted ways with GM Jon Robinson in December. Ossenfort was not promoted to interim GM after Robinson's dismissal despite interviewing for GM positions in the past. While with the Patriots organization, Ossenfort was part of four Super Bowl winning teams.

