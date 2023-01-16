FedEx volunteers package more than 30,000 meals for MLK Day

More than 150 FedEx employees volunteered Monday, Jan. 16, to package meals for people affected by food insecurity.

Every year, Memphis-based FedEx team members celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day through an act of service. This year, FedEx is working with the nonprofit Rise Against Hunger to honor King’s legacy by packaging more than 30,000 meals for people in need across the world.

“There are a lot of people with a lot less than we have, and to be able to feed families is a great opportunity” said Tina Rodgers, a senior public relations specialist with FedEx Express who volunteered Monday.

Rodgers and other volunteers worked Monday morning at a FedEx Ground facility in Southaven to package meals consisting of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins.

Occasionally, a gong would sound throughout the shipping facility indicating 1,000 meals had been packaged.

Rise Against Hunger will then distribute the packaged meals to countries where it works.

“The communities that we serve are oftentimes those that have faced a natural disaster, a manmade crisis or a global pandemic that caused them to not be able to create their own food,” said Molly Heggeland, regional philanthropy manager with Rise Against Hunger.

“We have distributed over 550 million meals to 78 different countries,” Heggeland said. “These meals will be consolidated onto a full container of meals — which is 280,000 meals — and then those will be distributed to the communities we serve.”

Rise Against Hunger works in more than 25 countries including Ghana, Haiti, Mali, Sierra-Leone, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.

The Memphis event is part of a larger collaboration between FedEx and Rise Against Hunger to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of Service.

In addition to Memphis, meals will be packaged in eight other U.S. cities including Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. The nine events aimed to package over 170,000 meals on Monday.

FedEx and Rise Against Hunger have collaborated on similar packaging events in the past, and Monday’s day of service marked the millionth meal the company and the non-profit have made together.

“On a day like today, I think any employer should be thinking about how they’re giving back to the community,” said Mike Lauderdale, vice president of human resources at FedEx Services.

“That’s why FedEx Cares is so such a good force, because we’re trying to affect so many lives in as many ways as possible,” Lauderdale said. “You see us with disaster relief, but you don’t necessarily think of FedEx packing meals that are going to help eliminate hunger around the world.”

FedEx employees Erin Cook (middle) and other volunteers package more than 30,000 meals for people affected by food insecurity across the globe on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 . (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

FedEx Cares is the company’s global community engagement program. Its stated goal is to “help make the world a better place through in-kind shipping, volunteering time and expertise, and charitable giving.”

The packaging event Monday was part of FedEx Cares’ 50 by 50 initiative, a commitment from the shipping giant to positively impact 50 million people by the company’s 50th anniversary, which it is celebrating in April.

According to a tracker on FedEx Care’s website, the company has already impacted more than 48 million people.

“Nobody wants to see anybody go hungry,” Lauderdale said.

“This serves the entire globe as far as trying to eliminate hunger around the world, and it’s such an easy thing for us to do, but it has such a huge impact on the people that receive the meals.”