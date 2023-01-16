Faces off the Field: Andres Ripstein, senior goalkeeper, Westlake

Why do you like being a goalkeeper?

It might sound kind of weird, but I like the responsibility of being in the back. I used to play on the field, but the goalkeeper we had (with the Houston Dynamo Juniors) got injured and I stepped in. I've liked it ever since.

How did you get started playing soccer?

I used to live in Mexico City and I was about 3 years old when I'd go to a park with my mom. I'd just kick the ball around. All the other kids were about 10 or 11 years old. I think the competition developed me pretty well. We'd set up rocks on either side and those would be the goals.

What is your favorite soccer memory at Westlake?

Beating Lake Travis 3-0 on my birthday (Feb. 15) last year. We played really well in that game. (Lake Travis) ended up winning state and we were the only team to beat them.

What do you plan to do after you graduate?

I'm taking a gap year. I plan to travel around Europe for about six months, visiting and exploring all the countries there. And then I'll stay in Spain for awhile and see if I can play with some teams there. My mom (Mariana Posada) is from there and I have Spanish citizenship.

Why do you like Spain?

My mom and half of my family is from there. I think it's the culture. We've traveled twice there already to Madrid and a town called Santander, where my mom is from. Everywhere I went, there was soccer everywhere.

Do you like the style of play in La Liga?

Oh yeah. I'm a huge Real Madrid fan. I was more of an Iker Casillas fan, the goalkeeper for Real Madrid and for Spain that retired. One of the core memories I have was watching the 2010 World Cup that Spain won. He had a great game in the finals. That's why I became a Real Madrid fan.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I'll start with Iker. After that I'd like to invite my grandpa (Ignacio Posada), Matthew McConaughey and Elon Musk.

Why your grandfather?

He died before I was born and he was the only grandparent I didn't meet. My mom would tell me about her childhood with him in Spain and everything he would do. He was a goalkeeper as well and actually played for Pumas, a professional team in Mexico City.

Tell something about you that most people don't know.

I used to do fencing when I was younger. It only lasted a year. It definitely wasn't competitive because I wasn't very good at it. It was good to be in multiple sports. When my dad brought up the fact I could join fencing, and I said, why not?

Do you have any soccer rituals?

Before the game I tape my left hand and thumb together. It's also because I injured it. Now that it's healed, it's a habit. Before kickoff I jump three times towards the goal. I realize we don't do as well in games that I don't do it.

Outside of soccer, what do you like most about Westlake?

I think it's the people, the teachers, the administration. In my experience they've always been kind and friendly.

— Rick Cantu