Demario Davis has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL for several years now. If you an avid Saints fan who has followed the team since Davis joined in 2017, then this is not surprising to you. If you're not a Saints fan, you may be scratching you're head a little considering he made his first Pro Bowl this year. Don’t let the lack of Pro Bowls fool you, Davis has been playing at Pro Bowler/All-Pro level for several years now and I will prove it to you.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO