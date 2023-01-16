Read full article on original website
Ranking All 8 Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers Games in the Post Season
This weekend is the 9th meeting all-time in the playoffs between the Cowboys and 49ers with the Cowboys leading that series 5-3, how will it work out this weekend is yet to be seen but here are the past 8 meetings ranked from #8-#1. 8. 1971 NFC Championship - Cowboys...
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
Eagles fans won’t make it easy on the Giants: ‘Expect a fight’
PHILADELPHIA — I am standing approximately one Daniel Jones downfield pass to Darius Slayton away from the Linc. And the Linc has some venomous things to say to me: “Hey New York guy, do your New York Effin Giants know what’s in store for them here on Saturday night (LMFAO)? “Your Giants picked the wrong time and the wrong place this time, and oh, tell ’em to hide the women and children if they’re thinking of making the trip down the Turnpike. “The Ghost of Chuck Bednarik will be joining us here with a seat on the 50-yard line — your owner John Mara...
Saints Win Appeals Regarding Alleged Fake Injury Fines
The New Orleans Saints won their appeals to NFL fines after an alleged fake injury in Week 13.
No. 3 Purdue routs Minnesota 61-39 to improve to 18-1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 Purdue overwhelm Minnesota 61-39 on Thursday night. Zach Edey had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1). They won their fifth consecutive game after taking their lone loss of the season to now-No. 23 Rutgers on Jan. 2.
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Here is an Awesome Place To Watch The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs
Cowboys fans you now have a great place to watch Cowboys playoff games or any of the games during the NFL playoffs. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Champs Sports Grill is now open in Midland at the former location of Brew Street (and before that Men's Warehouse). The sports bar...
This Stat Shows Why Demario Davis is One of the Best Linebackers in the League
Demario Davis has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL for several years now. If you an avid Saints fan who has followed the team since Davis joined in 2017, then this is not surprising to you. If you're not a Saints fan, you may be scratching you're head a little considering he made his first Pro Bowl this year. Don’t let the lack of Pro Bowls fool you, Davis has been playing at Pro Bowler/All-Pro level for several years now and I will prove it to you.
Jokic Leads Nuggets Past Blazers for 14th Straight Home Win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic, who was 13...
Nate Oats Leans on NFL Hall of Famer For Advice For Program
It's been a challenging week for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program after forward Darius Miles was arrested for capitol murder. The Crimson Tide's basketball team is in the middle of a historic season that currently sees the program ranked No. 4 in the nation. This unprecedented situation has compelled...
Boston Prepared To Make Bid For 2026 NBA All-Star Game
According to Bleacher Report’s and TNT’s Chris Haynes, the city of Boston is expected to make a bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.
Ex-Buffalo Sabres’ Goalie Reveals Shocking Bankruptcy with $50 Million in Debts
The life and career of Robin Lehner has seen its fair share of ups-and-downs. A second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Lehner showed great promise upon entering the NHL at age 19. His progress slowed a bit, which led to a trade to the Buffalo Sabres, and a tenure that changed his life forever. Lehner dealt with substance and mental health issues during his time in Upstate New York, but after leaving the team and seeking help for both issues, he was able to revitalize his career further south in New York, with the Islanders.
Nation's top cornerback flips from Miami to Colorado, commits to play for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders and Colorado landed five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, who originally pledged to the Miami Hurricanes.
Nets And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
