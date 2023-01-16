ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Eagles fans won’t make it easy on the Giants: ‘Expect a fight’

PHILADELPHIA — I am standing approximately one Daniel Jones downfield pass to Darius Slayton away from the Linc. And the Linc has some venomous things to say to me: “Hey New York guy, do your New York Effin Giants know what’s in store for them here on Saturday night (LMFAO)? “Your Giants picked the wrong time and the wrong place this time, and oh, tell ’em to hide the women and children if they’re thinking of making the trip down the Turnpike. “The Ghost of Chuck Bednarik will be joining us here with a seat on the 50-yard line — your owner John Mara...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

No. 3 Purdue routs Minnesota 61-39 to improve to 18-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 Purdue overwhelm Minnesota 61-39 on Thursday night. Zach Edey had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1). They won their fifth consecutive game after taking their lone loss of the season to now-No. 23 Rutgers on Jan. 2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Stat Shows Why Demario Davis is One of the Best Linebackers in the League

Demario Davis has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL for several years now. If you an avid Saints fan who has followed the team since Davis joined in 2017, then this is not surprising to you. If you're not a Saints fan, you may be scratching you're head a little considering he made his first Pro Bowl this year. Don’t let the lack of Pro Bowls fool you, Davis has been playing at Pro Bowler/All-Pro level for several years now and I will prove it to you.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ex-Buffalo Sabres’ Goalie Reveals Shocking Bankruptcy with $50 Million in Debts

The life and career of Robin Lehner has seen its fair share of ups-and-downs. A second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Lehner showed great promise upon entering the NHL at age 19. His progress slowed a bit, which led to a trade to the Buffalo Sabres, and a tenure that changed his life forever. Lehner dealt with substance and mental health issues during his time in Upstate New York, but after leaving the team and seeking help for both issues, he was able to revitalize his career further south in New York, with the Islanders.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy