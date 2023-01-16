ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Damar Hamlin At Buffalo Bills Facility Daily During Recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his road to recovery, he has begun spending more time at the team's facility. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin was there "almost daily," visiting on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of what Hamlin...
WausauPilot

NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party

The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Seahawks Keep Pro Bowl K Jason Myers with Four-year Contract

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
SEATTLE, WA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hey, Tom Brady!! Please Retire…Please!

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady (pictured) can do whatever he wants with his career. He's earned the right to quit when he wants to. But as a member of the media, and also as a fan, I say this:. Tom Brady...Please Retire from the NFL....Please!!!. Here's an open...
On3.com

Miami offers 2024 3-star DL TJ Lindsey

Bryant (Ariz.) three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Miami Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Lindsey is the No. 416 overall prospect and No. 34 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

