Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Damar Hamlin At Buffalo Bills Facility Daily During Recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his road to recovery, he has begun spending more time at the team's facility. Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Hamlin was there "almost daily," visiting on Tuesday and Wednesday. "It's limited, just overall," McDermott said of what Hamlin...
NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party
The rested Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the NFL playoff party on Saturday in the divisional round, adding a pair of heavyweights to the postseason mix. In the AFC, the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the afternoon game. The Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided one of the most surprising playoff performances in recent history when they rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 last weekend.
Seahawks Keep Pro Bowl K Jason Myers with Four-year Contract
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
Seahawks Know Focus and Fixes Need to Come on Defensive Side
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At his core Pete Carroll is still a defensive coach, a tug that at times perhaps pulls harder than being the one that oversees the entire Seattle Seahawks operation. The ongoing struggles and inconsistency by Seattle on that side of the ball for several seasons...
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
Ranking All 8 Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers Games in the Post Season
This weekend is the 9th meeting all-time in the playoffs between the Cowboys and 49ers with the Cowboys leading that series 5-3, how will it work out this weekend is yet to be seen but here are the past 8 meetings ranked from #8-#1. 8. 1971 NFC Championship - Cowboys...
Dallas Cowboys or New York Yankees, Which is the Most Valuable Sports Team?
So which sports team came out as the most valuable this year according to Sportico?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most valuable sports team across all sports in the U.S. is the Dallas Cowboys, with a value of $7.64 billion. The New York Yankees are valued at $630 million, which is the most valuable in Major League Baseball.
Hey, Tom Brady!! Please Retire…Please!
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady (pictured) can do whatever he wants with his career. He's earned the right to quit when he wants to. But as a member of the media, and also as a fan, I say this:. Tom Brady...Please Retire from the NFL....Please!!!. Here's an open...
Sean Payton’s Huge Contract Demand in the Range of $20 to $25 Million Annually
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton left the franchise a little over a year ago with three years remaining on his contract, stating his desire to work in television, without closing the door on a return to coaching. It quickly became evident Payton didn't want to be out...
Miami offers 2024 3-star DL TJ Lindsey
Bryant (Ariz.) three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Miami Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Lindsey is the No. 416 overall prospect and No. 34 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 4 player in Arizona.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0