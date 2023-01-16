Read full article on original website
Related
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Lisa Marie Presley’s grave prepped at Graceland across from Elvis’
Lisa Marie Presley will soon be laid to rest across from her late father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday show the “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the estate’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to the report, but there are other changes expected ahead of Sunday’s public celebration of life that will honor Lisa Marie. Among the preparations is a stage with a backdrop, which the outlet speculated could be for...
Netflix’s Reed Hastings changed the way we watch TV – for better or for worse
The departing CEO’s humble company soared to stunning success and paved the way for imitators
GMA3 fill-in host DeMarco Morgan throws shade at Dr Jennifer Ashton as she returns from absence in awkward live moment
GMA3 host DeMarco Morgan has seemingly called out his colleague Dr Jennifer Ashton for her time off from work during Tuesday’s live show. The TV medical correspondent has only just returned to the news program following a short absence. DeMarco and co-star Rhiannon Ally have been filling in on...
Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married in LA on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the famed astronaut and the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday by sharing some big news: He's married!
Grunge
6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0