UK's king asks windfarm deal profits be directed to public

LONDON — King Charles III has asked that annual profits from a 1 billion-pound ($1.2 billion) Crown Estate windfarm deal be used for the public good rather than the royal family. The Crown Estate confirmed Thursday that it had signed lease agreements for six offshore wind projects. Such a...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

NEW YORK — Prince Harry's “Spare” sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time. Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry's headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that his country plans to "join” the U.S. and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems. Rutte signaled the Netherlands' intentions at the start of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. The...
At Davos, Thunberg visit spotlights lack of climate action

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Thursday slammed corporate bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for “fueling the destruction of the planet” by investing in fossil fuels and prioritizing short-term profits over people affected by the climate crisis. Thunberg was joined by prominent young activists...
EU border chief pledges transparency, no illegal pushbacks

BRUSSELS — The new executive director of European Union border agency Frontex pledged Thursday to ensure that illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Europe wouldn't take place under his watch. Hans Leijtens was appointed as a replacement for Fabrice Leggeri, who resigned last year following media allegations that...
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says his country will lean on nuclear energy to meet its climate goals and promoted the South Korean industry’s push to sell its nuclear-power technologies to other nations.
Ireland's WhatsApp penalty highlights EU privacy turmoil

LONDON — Ireland fined WhatsApp for breaching strict European Union privacy rules in a case that has exposed divisions among EU watchdogs over how to regulate its parent company, Meta. The chat app was ordered to pay 5.5 million euros ($5.9 million) Thursday by the Data Protection Commission for...
EU assembly wants Iran's Revolutionary Guard on terror list

BRUSSELS — The European Parliament on Thursday called for Iran's Revolutionary Guard to be put on the European Union's terrorist list and insisted that sanctions targeting Tehran had to be expanded after the violent suppression of protests. In a nonbinding resolution, the legislature mustered a large majority to call...
AMANDA TAUB: The power politics of social change

EDITOR'S NOTE: Amanda Taub is on the staff of The New York Times. Monday was Martin Luther King Day in the United States, a time when Americans honor his legacy and the civil rights movement that he helped lead. But after reading an insightful book, I have come to think...
