San Diego County, CA

mynewsla.com

Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico

A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
MENIFEE, CA
thevistapress.com

Water Authority Delivers Emergency Water Supply To Tijuana

Agency accelerates water deliveries to avoid new supply shortages south of border. January, 2023 – Fast action by the San Diego County Water Authority and its partners is helping maintain water service in Tijuana after problems with the city’s aqueduct emerged in December. “We’re extremely proud of how...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Smuggling eggs into the US? Think twice or face fines

SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro locals are frustrated, buying a carton of eggs that cost almost $8 at their local mini market. People in the area said in Tijuana one carton of eggs is 50 pesos which equals nearly $3, but for those trying to smuggle those eggs into the United States, you might want to think twice before doing it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Border Patrol rescues 27 horses from flooded ranches

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of horses are now recovering after Border Patrol rescued them from flood waters near the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park. Ranchers contacted the San Diego Sector Border Patrol for help on Sunday after their ranches flooded. The Imperial Beach Horse Patrol Unit went to the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

El Cajon man sentenced to four years in prison for charges related to Capitol breach

Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced, on January 13, 2023, to 48 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
EL CAJON, CA
iheart.com

New SD Sheriff may be keeping some things Close to the Vest

SAN DIEGO - Newly seated Sheriff Kelly Martinez appears to be breaking her promise to release internal review records. Last year when Martinez became acting Sheriff, she said she would release the findings of the Critical Incident Review Board (CIRB) on each in-custody death. But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Sheriff's department has decided it will only be posting summaries of the reviews, not the full findings.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

