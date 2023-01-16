Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
San Diego Channel
San Diego County agrees to pay $12 million in wrongful death settlement
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family...
thevistapress.com
Water Authority Delivers Emergency Water Supply To Tijuana
Agency accelerates water deliveries to avoid new supply shortages south of border. January, 2023 – Fast action by the San Diego County Water Authority and its partners is helping maintain water service in Tijuana after problems with the city’s aqueduct emerged in December. “We’re extremely proud of how...
Border officers seize $4M of cocaine hidden in decorative stone
Over $4 million worth of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week after the drugs were found in a shipment of decorative stone, the agency said Wednesday.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Smuggling eggs into the US? Think twice or face fines
SAN DIEGO — San Ysidro locals are frustrated, buying a carton of eggs that cost almost $8 at their local mini market. People in the area said in Tijuana one carton of eggs is 50 pesos which equals nearly $3, but for those trying to smuggle those eggs into the United States, you might want to think twice before doing it.
cbp.gov
2 arrested, illegal firearms and drugs seized in search at Encinitas home
A search warrant for a man's Encinitas apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
southarkansassun.com
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia
Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
2 arrested after illegal firearms found in Encinitas apartment
Two roommates suspected of possessing several illegal firearms at their North County home were arrested Thursday, authorities said.
onscene.tv
Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Border Patrol rescues 27 horses from flooded ranches
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of horses are now recovering after Border Patrol rescued them from flood waters near the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park. Ranchers contacted the San Diego Sector Border Patrol for help on Sunday after their ranches flooded. The Imperial Beach Horse Patrol Unit went to the...
SDPD investigate deadly shooting in Gaslamp Quarter
A shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter that left a man dead prompted a large police presence early Friday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
oc-breeze.com
El Cajon man sentenced to four years in prison for charges related to Capitol breach
Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced, on January 13, 2023, to 48 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
iheart.com
New SD Sheriff may be keeping some things Close to the Vest
SAN DIEGO - Newly seated Sheriff Kelly Martinez appears to be breaking her promise to release internal review records. Last year when Martinez became acting Sheriff, she said she would release the findings of the Critical Incident Review Board (CIRB) on each in-custody death. But according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Sheriff's department has decided it will only be posting summaries of the reviews, not the full findings.
May Millete Never Seen Leaving Home After Jan. 7, Chula Vista Detective Testifies
Surveillance footage of the home of a still-missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband does not show any signs of her ever leaving the house around the time she disappeared, a detective testified Friday. May “Maya” Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021....
Victim in deadly College Area pharmacy stabbing identified
Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly stabbing at a pharmacy Tuesday.
