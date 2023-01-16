ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing he is not a threat to the community and there is scant evidence against him. Darius Miles' attorney on Thursday asked a judge to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy