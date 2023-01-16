ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Find icy fun for the whole family at Science Mill's Snow Day experience!

From icy experiments to chilly science, there's snow in the forecast at the Science Mill this month! Bradley Gray and Jeehyun Park are here from the Science Mill to share with Trevor Scott what fun and educational activities the whole family can find at their Snow Day Experience. Follow us...
CBS Austin

City of Austin hosting emergency preparedness pop-up events throughout 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be hosting monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop-Up events across Austin's districts throughout 2023. These three-hour open-house-style events are meant to help equip community members with the information, tools, and resources needed before emergency situations such...
CBS Austin

USPS unveils two new 'Love Forever' stamps at Austin Pets Alive!

AUSTIN, Texas — The United States Postal Service unveiled two new ‘Love Forever’ stamps at Austin Pets Alive! Thursday morning. The stamps display illustrations of a puppy and a kitten with their paws lightly resting on a red heart. USPS said each forever stamp is intended to...
CBS Austin

January is Thyroid Awareness Month

January is Thyroid Awareness Month, and thyroid problems affect more than 30 percent of the population. Dr. Simone Scumpia from Austin Thyroid and Endocrinology is here to share some insights into this extremely important part of the body. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
CBS Austin

ACC's longest-serving chancellor to retire in August

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Richard M. Rhodes, will retire in August after 12 years of service. Rhodes is the longest-serving chancellor in the college’s 50-year history, ACC said. He made the announcement to the ACC Board of Trustees on Tuesday. It has been...
CBS Austin

New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives

The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
CBS Austin

Austin Police identify 149 "jugging" events in past year

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ended 2022 with a total of 149 "juggings." Police refer to juggings as a specific crime where a suspect follows a customer as they leave a bank or ATM and then robs them. “We have seen an increase in this type of...
