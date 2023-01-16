Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTokAsh JurbergTexas State
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Austin Beerworks celebrates the year of the rabbit with new brew & Lunar New Year event
AUSTIN, Texas — You're invited to cheers to the year of The Rabbit Saturday afternoon at Austin Beerworks. The North Austin brewery is hosting their second annual Lunar New Year celebration hosting a vendor market, Summit Lion-Dragon Dance team performance, and Asian food trucks. "It's going to be a...
CBS Austin
Austin Beerworks + Kaiju Cut & Sew + Meanwhile Brewing = a Lunar New Year celebration!
This weekend you are invited to party with a purpose! Austin Beerworks, Meanwhile Brewing, and Kaiju Cut and Sew have teamed up to celebrate the Lunar New year and stop AAPI hate. Chris Gomez and Will Golden are here to tell Trevor Scott all about the event, a new brew they created, and how you can join in the fun!
CBS Austin
Two adorable puppies and your weekend events rundown with Good Party ATX!
Enjoy some offbeat theater, celebrate the year of the rabbit or grab a burger that is getting a lot of local buzz! Sarah Wolf is here with her Good Party ATX weekend rundown and two very special furry guests from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Find icy fun for the whole family at Science Mill's Snow Day experience!
From icy experiments to chilly science, there's snow in the forecast at the Science Mill this month! Bradley Gray and Jeehyun Park are here from the Science Mill to share with Trevor Scott what fun and educational activities the whole family can find at their Snow Day Experience. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Trevor Scott takes a tour of the new Firehouse Animal Health Centers 183 location
Welcome to Firehouse Animal Health Center’s newest spot conveniently located right off of 183 in north Austin! Trevor Scott dropped by to meet with Medical Director, Dr. Brianna Armstrong to learn more about this special new spot and hear about some of the pet success stories they've already seen.
CBS Austin
City of Austin hosting emergency preparedness pop-up events throughout 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be hosting monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop-Up events across Austin's districts throughout 2023. These three-hour open-house-style events are meant to help equip community members with the information, tools, and resources needed before emergency situations such...
CBS Austin
Genevieve and Jared Padalecki cover Winter issue of Austin Home Magazine
Crack open the cover of Austin Home Magazine Winter issue and you are sure to be inspired for your own space in 2023. Editor-in-Chief, Lara Hallock, is here with all the design details!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Champion will win your heart!
For this Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday we brought in a pet looking for a gold medal forever family! Kelly Kaelin is here from Texas Humane Heroes to introduce to sweet, winning Champion!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Critical need for blood donations at We Are Blood during National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month and the need is great in central Texas. Nick Canedo from We Are Blood, is here to share more about their campaign helping Texans roll up their sleeves and donate. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
USPS unveils two new 'Love Forever' stamps at Austin Pets Alive!
AUSTIN, Texas — The United States Postal Service unveiled two new ‘Love Forever’ stamps at Austin Pets Alive! Thursday morning. The stamps display illustrations of a puppy and a kitten with their paws lightly resting on a red heart. USPS said each forever stamp is intended to...
CBS Austin
Drive-in movie theater in downtown Austin temporarily closed after equipment was stolen
AUSTIN, Texas — The owner of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In said 80% of the operations equipment at their downtown location was stolen sometime between Sunday night and Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post, the owner said the thief broke into four projection trailers and “gutted them.”. “We...
CBS Austin
January is Thyroid Awareness Month
January is Thyroid Awareness Month, and thyroid problems affect more than 30 percent of the population. Dr. Simone Scumpia from Austin Thyroid and Endocrinology is here to share some insights into this extremely important part of the body. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
CBS Austin
ACC's longest-serving chancellor to retire in August
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Richard M. Rhodes, will retire in August after 12 years of service. Rhodes is the longest-serving chancellor in the college’s 50-year history, ACC said. He made the announcement to the ACC Board of Trustees on Tuesday. It has been...
CBS Austin
Austinites wait months for DMV appointments while other cities can schedule within days
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites wait months for an appointment at the DMV, while Texans in other cities wait less than a week. But when CBS Austin started asking why, we got the runaround. Kristin Braun’s 16-year-old daughter finally has her license. “It's like, the best thing that ever...
CBS Austin
New non-profit, Puppy Food Bank, is helping bridge the gap to save animals' lives
The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.
CBS Austin
Daily Juice closing all Austin locations this weekend due to rising costs
AUSTIN, Texas — A local Austin café is closing all of its locations this weekend due to rising food costs, labor costs and rents. Daily Juice made the announcement Wednesday that the last day of service will be on Saturday, Jan. 22. After that, the final three locations will close.
CBS Austin
TSA at Austin Bergstrom International Airport demos how to properly travel with firearms
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Bergstrom International Airport has broken its own record, but it’s not a very good one. In 2022, more firearms than ever before were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage or undeclared in checked luggage. Last year, a total of 150 guns were found at...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville ISD committee recommends four plans that could close elementary schools
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville community is standing together as Pflugerville ISD considers whether or not to close elementary schools. There has been heavy opposition to the plans. The district superintendent is putting some of the blame on the state legislature. Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian told CBS Austin that...
CBS Austin
TxDOT begins demolition on Williams Drive Bridge in Georgetown, closures follow
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Weekend road closures in Georgetown have begun. The Texas Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound main lanes on I-35 from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday to demolish the Williams Drive bridge. Pam Mclean...
CBS Austin
Austin Police identify 149 "jugging" events in past year
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ended 2022 with a total of 149 "juggings." Police refer to juggings as a specific crime where a suspect follows a customer as they leave a bank or ATM and then robs them. “We have seen an increase in this type of...
Comments / 0