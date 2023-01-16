The largest no-kill animal shelter in the United States is right here in Austin, Texas as well as so many other wonderful organizations committed to saving animals' lives and finding forever homes for our furry friends. This means they will need a steady supply of food to fuel their mission, and Puppy Food Bank, is helping to ensure demand is met. Executive Director, Danielle Gunter shares more about this new nonprofit.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO