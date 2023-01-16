Read full article on original website
Related
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia's FSB opens espionage case against American
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Federal Security Service said Thursday it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen, but did not name the person or specify whether they were in custody. In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of collecting intelligence information on...
Citrus County Chronicle
US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States, advocates said Thursday, dismissing the concession as a token gesture. Opposition prompted a construction pause in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:15 p.m. EST
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sells 3.2M copies in 1st week. NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry’s “Spare” has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the among the bestselling memoirs of all time. Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry’s headline-making book sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It's a number comparable to first week sales for such blockbusters as former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.” The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.
Grand bargain between U.S. and China could save the world
Americans are obsessed with the threat posed by China to our interests and even to our national survival. Skilled analysts at the State Department, Pentagon, think tanks and universities are engaged in identifying the dangers posed by China and possible strategies for coping with it. Our intense focus on dangers risks overlooking the opportunities that...
Peru protesters fight running battles with police after thousands march in Lima
A march billed as the “takeover of Lima” escalated into running battles between protesters and riot police amid stone-throwing and swirls of teargas on Thursday evening in Peru’s capital. Thousands of protesters from across the country poured into Lima earlier in the week to take part in...
Comments / 0