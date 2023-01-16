Read full article on original website
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
School board approves request to convene Local Planning Committee
The Christian County School Board approved an item that would allow for the Local Planning Committee to reconvene, and approved the parent handbook for the Inspire Early Learning Academy. The Local Planning Committee is responsible for the creation, and possible amendment, of the District Facilities Plan—Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt told...
Five Christian Co. residents chosen to serve in Leadership West Kentucky
The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky, a new regional leadership development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance was recently launched with 30 participants from throughout west Kentucky, including five from Christian County. According to a news release, those five are Martha Argotte, Ruth Lynch, Josh Ryan,...
Hendricks says more industries showing interest in local Spec. building
South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Executive Director Carter Hendricks is confident Hopkinsville’s Spec. building will be sold again this year after Elevate Doors and Windows had to back out. Hendricks says a couple potential suitors for the 100,000 square-feet facility in Industrial Park #2 have already looked at...
Christian County Schools Receives Approval for Class 6A Reassignment in Football
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (January 20, 2023). The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control recently approved a Christian County Public Schools request for Christian County High School football to participate in Class 6A beginning the 2023 playing season. Christian County High School will be assigned to Class 6A, District 1 along with Daviess County, Henderson County, and McCracken County.
Scott Elliott Estes
(Age 51, of Hopkinsville) Memorial services will be Sunday January 22nd at 4pm at Kings Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm till the service hour at Kings Funeral Home.
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
Jackson formally sentenced, granted probation in 2019 fatal crash
Robert Jackson, the man who recently entered a guilty plea in connection with a 2019 fatal crash on Princeton Road, was formally sentenced in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Jackson pled guilty to reckless homicide and three counts of wanton endangerment, along with some traffic violations, for his role in the...
Johnnie M. Kelly
(Age 94, of Clarksville, TN) No service will be held. Christian Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Cansler
(Age 72, of Cerulean) Funeral service will be Monday January 23rd at 2pm at Sinking Fork Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Turner Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Oak Grove Tourism to host “My Funny Valentine” event
The Valor Hall Conference and Event Center is hosting a Valentine’s Day themed dinner and a show on February 18 called “My Funny Valentine” and tickets are up for grabs now. According to a news release, the Nashville Improv Factory will come to Oak Grove and create...
Roland Beaird Jr
(Age 75) Funeral service will be Tuesday January 24th at 1pm at Bank Street AME in Russellville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am till the service hour. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
George Wallace Barnett
(Age 91, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Saturday January 21st at 1pm at the Crofton Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Lanier Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30am til the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Car damaged by gunshot on Elizabeth Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after someone shot into an unoccupied vehicle. The victim tells police an unknown suspect shot her car in the 900 block of Elizabeth Drive sometime between Tuesday evening and Thursday night, and while no one was injured, the vehicle sustained damage. The incident is being investigated...
Kenny Williams
(Age 47, of Trenton) Funeral service will be Friday January 20th at 2pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at the Todd County Funeral Home.
Driver seriously injured in Clarksville head-on collision
One person was severely injured in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road at the Outlaw Field Road intersection. It happened about 2:50 p.m. and Clarksville police say a driver who was extricated from their vehicle was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with serious injuries. Names of those...
Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday night at HHS-CCHS game
Jennie Stuart Health and the WHOP Family of Stations are partnering up Saturday night for a Teddy Bear Toss, with all of the donated stuffed animals going to the Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center. Chris Jung with Jennie Stuart says the game is Saturday night at 7:30 at Christian County...
CBB Friday News and Notes
WKU Hilltopper Basketball fell to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in overtime 85-74 on Thursday night. The two teams only outscored each other by two in either half, but Louisiana Tech used a second wind to shut WKU out of overtime. Five Straight Wins for the Lady Toppers. WKU women’s basketball...
