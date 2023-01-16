Read full article on original website
WTAP
WTAP
Buddy has found his new furever home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we told you the story of Buddy, the dog who’s been at Crazy Bone Pet Spa for months after his owner passed away while out of town. The pet spa has been taking care of the 7-year-old dog, and asked the community for help in finding him a new, permanent home.
WDTV
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.
WSAZ
Several injured during wrong-way crash on US 35
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two people were injured Thursday during a wrong-way crash on US 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile post six in Gallia County. A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 35 drove...
WSAZ
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Wednesday evening in the South Charleston area after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. Both the middle and fast westbound lanes are closed at this time. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the...
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Forshey to perform as Elvis at Grand Central Mall
VIENNA — The Artsbridge Winter Music Series will present Jim Forshey as Elvis sponsored by Community Bank for a one-hour show starting 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Central Mall. The series is located near the south foyer entrance closest to the new Boot Barn and Ross stores. While...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
WTAP
Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
WTAP
Mountaineer Food Bank looking at ways to address food insecurity
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With food insecurity beginning to be a more prominent issue because of inflation, the Mountaineer Food Bank is looking at ways to address this issue in the areas it covers. Mountaineer Food Bank officials are visiting the Parkersburg area to find solutions to help the area...
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
WSAZ
Masks to be required again at some area hospitals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network will be temporarily requiring masks again at most of its facilities due to high spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the company. The masking guidance will apply to Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and other...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers occurred in Wood County between Oct. 17-21, 2022:. * William Bailey and Barbara Bailey (indirect) to EAB Holdings LLC, Lots 9 and 11 and part tract Lot 10 Clarence Snodgrass addition, Williamstown District, $410,000. * Jolene Taylor to Jeffery Taylor and Jolene Taylor,...
wajr.com
Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest
WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
WSAZ
Funding approved for 4 water system improvement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for 4 water system improvement projects at its meeting on Jan. 11. Two of those projects are in our region. The council approved a $164,059 bid overrun grant to the Mason County PSD to extend water...
