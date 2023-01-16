Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kasu.org
A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School
JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
Kait 8
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
Kait 8
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Parents Magazine
This 18-Year-Old Mayor Is an Example of Black Excellence
2023 brought in official new jobs for multitudes of public servants and politicians who took their oaths of office. In Earle, Arkansas, one of the recently sworn-in officials is 18-year-old Mayor Jaylen Smith. Smith is, by all accounts, the nation’s youngest Black mayor and is getting attention nationwide. He’s been...
KTLO
Greene County Tech student brings gun to school with intent to sell
On Thursday, the Greene County Tech School District was notified by law enforcement of an investigation involving stolen property in the community. During the investigation, officers discovered a junior high student brought a handgun to school with the intent to sell, and money allegedly changed hands in this transaction. According...
Kait 8
Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
Kait 8
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
neareport.com
Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months
JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
Kait 8
Blytheville man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man’s fraudulent credit card applications and identity thefts have led him to spend the next eight and a half years in federal prison. Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced to 102 months in prison after stealing the identities of 139 victims to apply for...
Arkansas man sentenced to 8 years for identity theft scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Blytheville, Arkansas, man accused of identity theft and filing fraudulent credit applications will spend more than eight years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced. Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison after being investigated for multiple fraudulent credit […]
neareport.com
Thursday night shooting in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A shooting happened just before 8 PM Thursday in Jonesboro, according to JPD PIO Sally Smith. Around 7:54 PM on January 19, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Self Circle in Jonesboro where they discovered a male on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Smith told NEA Report. He was treated on scene and transported by EMS to an area hospital.
neareport.com
Shooting from early Tuesday now a murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities say a shooting investigation from Tuesday morning is now a murder investigation after the victim died Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched around 3:21 AM to Meadowbrook Drive, locating a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers worked to aid the victim until fire and EMTs arrived on scene, a release posted to social media said.
neareport.com
Man faces charge for indecent exposure to a child
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man in his mid-60s found himself in trouble with the law this week in Jonesboro on accusations he exposed himself to a child. The Jonesboro Police Department took the report after 7 PM on January 17 at the 300-block of State Street. The police report said the suspect exposed himself to the child next door.
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
Kait 8
Animals rescued from Marked Tree fire recover in Wynne
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many animals were sent to a rescue clinic in Wynne after a fire destroyed a rescuer’s home in Marked Tree. Almost 20 cats and dogs arrived at the Wynne Animal Rescue Veterinary Clinic on Monday afternoon. Jessica Mays, a veterinary technician at the clinic, said...
KATV
Jonesboro woman hit by pick up truck airlifted to hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman suffered serious injuries when police said a pickup truck hit her, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the report, Carol Mucherson suffered a compound fracture to her left leg, a broken femur, and a cut to her forehead.
Kait 8
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets along with them. A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wolf Den Lane on Tuesday, Jan 17 around 3 p.m. where they recovered the $1,500 worth of stolen street signs.
Kait 8
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate. According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 555 at the 29-mile marker in Poinsett County. Martha Jean Burgess was walking across the interstate when...
Comments / 0