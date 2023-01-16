Read full article on original website
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
Police seek information on missing York County teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
PSP Trooper arrested after allegedly drawing gun in road rage incident in Chester Co.
CHESTER COUNTY — A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident, according to the Chester Co. District Attorney's Office. Officials say 36-year-old David Levy, of Kennett Square, Chester County is facing several charges in connection with the December 28 incident. Authorities say while...
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
Police Search for Missing 17-Year-old Girl Last Seen in Lancaster
Police Search for Missing 17-Year-old Girl Last Seen in Lancaster. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Police from Susquehanna Township are looking for a missing 17-year-old Dauphin County girl. They say Terra Braun has not been seen nor heard from in more than a week. She was last known to be in Lancaster, but never returned home. A photo on the police department's website shows she is white and has long, light brown hair. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call Susquehanna Township police.
Driver reportedly falls asleep at wheel and flips car over in Lititz, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman got into a car crash Jan. 18 after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel according to the Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD). Police say the incident happened around 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue. According to the LBPD,...
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
York County police ask residents to register cameras to help investigations
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras to potentially help law enforcement catch suspects. “When a crime takes place in a public area, we often spend a lot of time going door to door to see if residents/business owners have security cameras […]
Man wanted after alleged phone theft leads to discovery of gun and crack cocaine: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is wanted after the alleged theft of a phone led to the discovery of a gun and crack. According to the Manheim Township Police, a person reported the theft of a phone from their home to police on January 12.
Police searching for missing York County man
State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
Police investigating York County shooting incident
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
Police in York County seek thieves who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are trying to identify two people who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's. Their getaway was caught on surveillance video. You can see that in the player above. It happened at the Kohl's on Pleasant Valley Road in...
Rioters convicted for 2020 protests at Lancaster City Police station
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been convicted after taking part in a massive riot, following the Ricardo Munoz protests from Sept. 13 back in 20220. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Lee Wise and 23-year-old Taylor Enterline were convicted for their role in the riot.
Two charged in connection with October shooting in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on October 16 in the area of Linden and Shrub Streets. According to authorities, video footage of the incident helped them identify Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen as...
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
House fire displaces two adults and one child in Hershey
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two adults and one child has been displaced after a house fire in Hershey Thursday night, and there are also reports of one injury according to an official with the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department. The fire broke out at a home on the 600...
Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County
State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
