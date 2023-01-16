Police Search for Missing 17-Year-old Girl Last Seen in Lancaster. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Police from Susquehanna Township are looking for a missing 17-year-old Dauphin County girl. They say Terra Braun has not been seen nor heard from in more than a week. She was last known to be in Lancaster, but never returned home. A photo on the police department's website shows she is white and has long, light brown hair. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call Susquehanna Township police.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO