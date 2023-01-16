ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on missing York County teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lebanon County

A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police Search for Missing 17-Year-old Girl Last Seen in Lancaster

Police Search for Missing 17-Year-old Girl Last Seen in Lancaster. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Police from Susquehanna Township are looking for a missing 17-year-old Dauphin County girl. They say Terra Braun has not been seen nor heard from in more than a week. She was last known to be in Lancaster, but never returned home. A photo on the police department's website shows she is white and has long, light brown hair. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call Susquehanna Township police.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing York County man

State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Police investigating York County shooting incident

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Rioters convicted for 2020 protests at Lancaster City Police station

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been convicted after taking part in a massive riot, following the Ricardo Munoz protests from Sept. 13 back in 20220. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Lee Wise and 23-year-old Taylor Enterline were convicted for their role in the riot.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire displaces two adults and one child in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two adults and one child has been displaced after a house fire in Hershey Thursday night, and there are also reports of one injury according to an official with the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department. The fire broke out at a home on the 600...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County

State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

