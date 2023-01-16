Read full article on original website
Boothbay Boys Win on the Road
Boothbay boys basketball team defeated Buckfield 74-54 on the road on Jan. 18. The Seahawks were led by Gryffin Kristan with a career high 30 points (7-3’s), Luke Morley 15 (15 rebounds), and Finn Harkins 13 (8R). Buckfield was led by Aiden Jefferson with 35 and Jaiden Jack 12.
Panthers Pretty in Pink in Maranacook Win
Medomak Valley girls basketball team won their ‘Pink Out’ Paws for a Cause game 56-35 over Maranacook on Jan. 18 in the Panthers den. The Lady Panthers improve to 8-4 with the win. Medomak was led by Addison McCormick with 17 points and Maya Cannon 11. The Black...
Panthers Pounce on Black Bears Early in Road Trip Win
Medomak Valley boys basketball team raided the Black Bears den for a 70-53 win on Jan. 18. The Panthers pounced on Maranacook early, to take an 18-5 lead at the end of one. The defense of Jaiden Starr and Gabe Lash shut down Black Bear scorer Brayden St.Pierre in the second half, holding him to four points in the final two quarters.
Reaching for ‘The Golden Ring:’ 20 Years of Heartwood Theater
Heartwood Regional Theater Co.’s 20th season began with an ambitious reflection on its roots and will build to a show that artistic director Griff Braley said will probably be “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”. The Heartwood Theater was founded by Griff and Joy Braley in 2003...
LCTV Sponsors ‘Cabin Fever Reliever’ Concert Series
Lincoln County Television is proud to present three community concerts to help dance away the winter blues, starting Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. with Bobby Colwell and friends. Local musicians will produce the classic sounds of The Band’s farewell concert in a recreation of “The Last Waltz,” the beloved 1972 concert film directed by Martin Scorsese.
Bringing Food Home: Lincoln County Wishes for 2023
Being two weeks into the new year, I’m sure we’ve all been buzzing with opportunity. Whether you are a believer of New Year’s resolutions or not, the first of the year naturally provides a breath of fresh air and perhaps a bit more room to seek new opportunities and try new things.
Search Continues for Missing Boothbay Man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to search for a Boothbay man who was last seen working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road on Jan. 2. According to his roommate, Thomas P. Harris, 60, was last seen Monday evening. The roommate reported finding Harris’ truck running in the yard the morning of Jan. 3, but Harris was nowhere to be found, according to a press release from the LCSO. Harris’ cell phone was left at the residence.
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]
Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
Laurence ‘Larry’ R. Spaulding
Laurence “Larry” R. Spaulding, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. Formerly of New London, N.H., the son of Laurence and Elizabeth Spaulding, he purchased a summer home in Sprucewold in 1993. In 1995 he married Lucy-Ann and they have resided in East Boothbay since that time.
January Programs at Waldoboro Public Library
The Waldoboro Public Library is kicking off the new year by offering many new programs for all ages. For children, weekly story hour will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a special Yoga Storytime on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9:30-10:15 a.m., and a new music and movement program, Kenshin Ranch Kids, on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Popular Portland, Maine, Meadery is Closing Its Doors for Good
The Portland beverage scene had some shockingly bad news come out recently: Maine Mead Works is sadly closing its doors. The modern meadery had been in operation since 2007. Here is a little of what the company posted on its Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart that Maine...
An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale
It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, Maine
Do you want to know where to get that excellent dish? Several restaurants around Bangor have a dish they are famous for statewide. A traditional New England boiled dinner, Yankee pot roast, fiddleheads, or another.
Barry S. Moore Sr.
Barry S. Moore Sr. passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, after an 18-month battle with mesothelioma. Barry, 66, leaves behind his wife, Barbara, and four children, BJ, Kalib, Abigail, and Danica, as well as many loving extended family and friends. Barry was born in Bath and grew up in Five...
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. Rogers Sr. was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Conn. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent his days running his kayak shop, happily chatting with the customers with a poodle by his side. Bob loved riding his trike, proudly wearing his Army vet jacket. Mornings would find him in the Market Place Restaurant enjoying a leisurely breakfast.
This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years
At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023
Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
Lewis J. Harthan
Lewis J. Harthan, 69, of Nobleboro, passed away Jan. 10, 2023 in Damariscotta. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.
The Iconic Taste Of Maine Restaurant is Up For Sale & The Asking Price is Pretty Hefty!
Whether you know the place from the giant red lobster on the roof, the raincoat-clad fishermen checking his traps or their delectable and mouth-watering dishes, Maine's iconic seafood restaurant, The Taste of Maine, is now up for sale. Located on Route 1 in the beautiful Maine town of Woolwich, the...
