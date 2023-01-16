Read full article on original website
Jan. 20, 2023: Impact of snow on drought, water supply; Fighting for equity in schools
Snowfall so far in Colorado is better than expected, says Denver7’s Mike Nelson. Metro Denver saw a record January snowstorm, although it wasn't the snowmageddon some were braced for. So what's the interplay between weather and climate? It's something we navigate each month with Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson. Then, Systemic explores equity in school, as a mother and educator fights for her child's safety.
Colorado weather: DIA gets 8 inches of snow, many Front Range communities see less than expected
A slow-moving winter storm dropped nearly 8 inches of snow at Denver International Airport and parts of the Eastern Plains overnight Tuesday. But many communities along the I-25 corridor saw less than forecast due to a last-minute shift in the weather pattern. A strong ridge of high pressure in the...
Some closures remain on eastbound I-70 after multiple semi trucks crash in snowstorm
As of early Thursday morning, westbound I-70 has reopened, however eastbound traffic remains closed from Air Park Road to Deer Trail. Colorado State Patrol said it would take until Thursday morning to fully clear the crash. I-70 will reopen soon from Deer Trail to Kansas. I-70 is shutdown in both...
Share your experience: Did you apply to Colorado’s universal preschool program?
Colorado is launching a universal preschool program, or UPK, this fall. The program will offer up to 15 hours a week of free preschool to 4-year-olds, with some children eligible for 30 hours a week. Children who are 3-years-old will be eligible for 10 hours a week. Registration opened Jan. 17 and we want to hear from people who signed up or who are thinking of signing up.
Jan. 18, 2023: Gov. Polis on attainable housing, gun laws, migrants, hospital profits and state spending
Gov. Jared Polis says he supports a ban on ghost guns and expanding the state’s ‘Red Flag’ law. Governor Jared Polis says housing is the key to just about everything: the cost of living, transportation, health. And he plans an overhaul of land-use policy. Colorado Matters senior host Ryan Warner also asks about gun laws, migrants, hospital profits, and state spending. Then, what recent migrant arrivals might indicate about the state of immigration policy.
