Colorado State

Jan. 20, 2023: Impact of snow on drought, water supply; Fighting for equity in schools

Snowfall so far in Colorado is better than expected, says Denver7’s Mike Nelson. Metro Denver saw a record January snowstorm, although it wasn't the snowmageddon some were braced for. So what's the interplay between weather and climate? It's something we navigate each month with Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson. Then, Systemic explores equity in school, as a mother and educator fights for her child's safety.
Share your experience: Did you apply to Colorado’s universal preschool program?

Colorado is launching a universal preschool program, or UPK, this fall. The program will offer up to 15 hours a week of free preschool to 4-year-olds, with some children eligible for 30 hours a week. Children who are 3-years-old will be eligible for 10 hours a week. Registration opened Jan. 17 and we want to hear from people who signed up or who are thinking of signing up.
Jan. 18, 2023: Gov. Polis on attainable housing, gun laws, migrants, hospital profits and state spending

Gov. Jared Polis says he supports a ban on ghost guns and expanding the state’s ‘Red Flag’ law. Governor Jared Polis says housing is the key to just about everything: the cost of living, transportation, health. And he plans an overhaul of land-use policy. Colorado Matters senior host Ryan Warner also asks about gun laws, migrants, hospital profits, and state spending. Then, what recent migrant arrivals might indicate about the state of immigration policy.
