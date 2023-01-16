ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

Growing number of New York colleges are seeking “university” designation

Several colleges across New York state have been re-branding as "universities.”. SUNY New Paltz president Dr. Darrell Wheeler says about a year ago the state university system officially altered the designation of "university." “Making it possible for historically comprehensive colleges, like SUNY New Paltz, and Oswego and to apply to...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Q 105.7

Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
waer.org

A tip and a fingerprint help solve 1994 Rensselaer County cold case homicide

Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. On August 19, 1994, Wilomeana Filkins was found dead in her Coventry Lane apartment by relatives who went to check on her. The 81-year old, known as "Violet," was a robbery victim who investigators say had died two days earlier after being struck on the head.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
WNYT

Fire quickly extinguished at old Albany apartment building

A fire in Albany was quickly put out on Monday morning. It broke out around 10:20 on the second floor of 175 Jay Street – the old Knickerbocker Apartments. It was out within about 15 minutes. Firefighters are now trying to figure out what caused it.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man charged in Fonda VFW theft

State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
JOHNSTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy