ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash near SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte motorcycle crash, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened near the intersection of South Sharon Road and Sharon View Road, near SouthPark Mall, when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The roadway is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening, officials said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to the scene at South Anderson Road and Southside Road at 5:55 p.m. The pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old David...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Tara Faye Heidemann, of Missouri, was walking on East Maiden Road near Withers Road when she was struck around 5:50 a.m.
MAIDEN, NC
WBTV

CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon. WBTV stayed on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School bus involved in north Charlotte crash

Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

YC Coroner Identifies Moped Driver in Deadly Rock Hill Collision

YORK COUNTY, (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified Michael Sebastian Rice, 32, as the driver of the moped who was killed in a deadly collision last night, Tuesday, January 17. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 2022 moped and the 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan were...
WBTV

Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home

The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. WBTV hears directly from the person who tipped off the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, that one of their most wanted was hiding out in Mesa, Ar. Crimestoppers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville

Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test …. Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy