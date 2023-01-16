Read full article on original website
Outbound Brookshire Boulevard reopens after tanker overturns near I-485
Officials said the roadway would be closed at the ramp for about five hours; everything officially reopened around 6 p.m.
WBTV
One person killed in motorcycle crash near SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte motorcycle crash, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened near the intersection of South Sharon Road and Sharon View Road, near SouthPark Mall, when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The roadway is...
Overturned tanker blocks major highway for hours in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An overturned tanker blocked a major highway for several hours Friday afternoon. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead the tanker around 12:30 p.m. MEDIC said it was carrying gasoline. Charlotte Fire said the outbound lanes of Brookshire Boulevard at the ramp to Interstate 485 were closed due to...
WBTV
No injuries reported after train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate
Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. Judge dismisses part of former Myers Park student's lawsuit. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. School bus involved in north Charlotte...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision with vehicle in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Rock Hill on Wednesday evening, officials said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded to the scene at South Anderson Road and Southside Road at 5:55 p.m. The pedestrian, identified as 68-year-old David...
WBTV
Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte, all kids ‘okay’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews responded to a school bus accident in north Charlotte on Thursday afternoon. Medic confirmed the crash happened in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue near Kohler Avenue. One person was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. Medic also confirmed that all kids onboard...
WBTV
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a crash in York County Wednesday night, troopers said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 21, just south of Rock Hill. Troopers say the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban...
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Tara Faye Heidemann, of Missouri, was walking on East Maiden Road near Withers Road when she was struck around 5:50 a.m.
qcnews.com
I-85 South reopened near Cabarrus, Rowan County line due to vehicle crash
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY LIVE) — North Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials say I-85 South is closed after a vehicle crash late Wednesday night. Authorities reopened the interstate up around 10:15 p.m.
WBTV
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon. WBTV stayed on...
WBTV
School bus involved in north Charlotte crash
WBTV
Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
NC Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash south of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in a rural area just east of Charlotte, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hickory Ridge Road near Cedar Cove Road, which is...
WBTV
Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
WBTV
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
cn2.com
YC Coroner Identifies Moped Driver in Deadly Rock Hill Collision
YORK COUNTY, (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified Michael Sebastian Rice, 32, as the driver of the moped who was killed in a deadly collision last night, Tuesday, January 17. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 2022 moped and the 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan were...
WBTV
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. WBTV hears directly from the person who tipped off the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, that one of their most wanted was hiding out in Mesa, Ar. Crimestoppers...
qcnews.com
Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville
Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test …. Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during...
