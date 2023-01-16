ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Mastermind' of scam call website iSpoof used to trick victims denies involvement fraud

By Lauren Haughey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The suspected mastermind of a website used by fraudsters across the world denied involvement in the multi-million-pound fraud today.

Tejay Fletcher, 35, said to be the administrator of iSpoof, denied four charges against him at Southwark Crown Court, after more than 200,000 potential victims were targeted by the site.

iSpoof, created in December 2020, had 59,000 users at its peak that would pay Bitcoin to use criminal software, with charges ranging from £150 to £5,000 per month.

The service enabled criminals to mimic bank telephone numbers and caller IDs, allowing scammers to trick victims out of thousands, and in some cases, millions of pounds.

At one point, 20 people were called every minute by scammers using technology from the website.

Fletcher is charged with two counts of fraud connected with iSpoof between 30 November 2020 and 6 November 2022, possession of criminal property and transferring criminal property, namely Bitcoin.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court wearing a grey fur coat and denied all four charges via videolink from HMP Thameside.

Fletcher, of Docklands, east London, was remanded in custody ahead of his trial on a date to be fixed at the same court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NAZ0_0kGhgvE500

The Met Police has texted 70,000 people who were targeted by scammers using iSpoof, which has now been shut down.

Victims previously told MailOnline of how their mobiles rang and the name of their banks appeared on the screen of their phone.

Using stolen personal details, the caller convinced them that their bank accounts had been compromised and the cash must be moved into a new account.

But in reality, they would never see their savings again.

UK police began investigating the site in June 2021, believing iSpoof to be the largest criminal site that was based in the country.

ISpoof is said to have made more than £3million in profits.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley earlier said the number of potential UK victims was 'extraordinary', adding.

'What we are doing here is trying to industrialise our response to the organised criminals' industrialisation of the problem,' he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy