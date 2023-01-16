ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYTV.com

Hometown Hero gives from the heart for Youngstown

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero may be a familiar face to some. You might recognize him from events he helps put together in Youngstown or from reports we’ve done about those events. Darrell Jones is the president of Youngstown United as One. From free gas to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Valley restaurants: Is there a recipe for success?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been many who have tried to make the Valley home for their culinary talents. From local owners to chains, many restaurants have come and gone, but some have been around for decades and others that have opened more recently are keeping the momentum going.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

1st-ever party planning expo taking place in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens. But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge

(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning Valley Scrappers in need of host families

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Baseball season is nearing and the Scrappers are in need of host families. The team is looking for welcoming families who are willing and able to host a player for their 2023 season. The players are college-aged and from all over the United States. Scrappers...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

MCCTC students tackle Idora Park attraction restoration

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Another piece of Idora Park history is being restored. A part of the Kooky Castle is getting the attention of students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC), who remember the first time they saw it. “To be honest, it looked like it was...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

McKinley Elementary School in Poland closed Friday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – McKinley Elementary School in Poland will be closed Friday due to a plumbing issue. The announcement was made by Poland’s superintendent on Thursday afternoon. The closure affects only the K-3 students. Poland Middle School and Poland Seminary High School will operate as usual.
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Melvin Dunklin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Dunklin, 68, of 182 High Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from complications of an extended illness. He was born May 30, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Melvin Provo...
WARREN, OH
butlerradio.com

Groups To Hold Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
CHICORA, PA
WYTV.com

Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio

(WKBN) – Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it’s an invasive species. But as we found out today, there are more than adequate replacements.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Walkers say weather leaves nothing to complain about

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania experience seasonal change. Some people complain about summer’s heat, and some complain about winter’s cold. The temperature was unseasonal Thursday. It was so far above normal, it seemed like another season. There were walkers taking advantage and strolling...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Help on the way after issues at Youngstown apartment building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People living in downtown Youngstown’s International Towers learned Wednesday night that help is on the way to make their building a better place to live. Kelli Way, who lives at International Towers, told Youngstown City Council there are major drug problems, the HVAC system...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

New plan would rearrange Poland schooling into 3 buildings

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After dozens of information sessions on potential ideas, Poland school administrators have settled on one option for the future of the district. “Now what we’d like to do is phase two, show them what the bond will pay for,” said Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren Schools offer grief counseling after student dies in arson blaze

Warren City School officials say grief counseling will be available on Friday after a the body of a student was found in a burning home that authorities say was purposely set on fire. The State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire that claimed the life of sixteen-year-old Chassidy Broadstone as...
WARREN, OH

