WYTV.com
Hometown Hero gives from the heart for Youngstown
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero may be a familiar face to some. You might recognize him from events he helps put together in Youngstown or from reports we’ve done about those events. Darrell Jones is the president of Youngstown United as One. From free gas to...
WYTV.com
Valley restaurants: Is there a recipe for success?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been many who have tried to make the Valley home for their culinary talents. From local owners to chains, many restaurants have come and gone, but some have been around for decades and others that have opened more recently are keeping the momentum going.
WYTV.com
1st-ever party planning expo taking place in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens. But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.
27 First News
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
WYTV.com
Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge
(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
Youngstown councilman spearheading new city initiative
A group from Youngstown took a trip to Cleveland on Wednesday in hopes of learning more about a project to bring back to the city.
WYTV.com
Mahoning Valley Scrappers in need of host families
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Baseball season is nearing and the Scrappers are in need of host families. The team is looking for welcoming families who are willing and able to host a player for their 2023 season. The players are college-aged and from all over the United States. Scrappers...
WYTV.com
MCCTC students tackle Idora Park attraction restoration
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Another piece of Idora Park history is being restored. A part of the Kooky Castle is getting the attention of students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC), who remember the first time they saw it. “To be honest, it looked like it was...
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
WYTV.com
McKinley Elementary School in Poland closed Friday
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – McKinley Elementary School in Poland will be closed Friday due to a plumbing issue. The announcement was made by Poland’s superintendent on Thursday afternoon. The closure affects only the K-3 students. Poland Middle School and Poland Seminary High School will operate as usual.
27 First News
Melvin Dunklin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Dunklin, 68, of 182 High Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from complications of an extended illness. He was born May 30, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Melvin Provo...
butlerradio.com
Groups To Hold Food Distributions
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
WYTV.com
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
(WKBN) – Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it’s an invasive species. But as we found out today, there are more than adequate replacements.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Phantoms, Community Food Warehouse team up to feed Mercer County families
The Youngstown Phantoms have teamed up with the Community Food Warehouse to help feed families throughout Mercer County. The Phantoms will face off against the Chicago Steel on Friday, January 27. For every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to the Community Food Warehouse. Tickets will cost $11 each. Community...
WYTV.com
Walkers say weather leaves nothing to complain about
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania experience seasonal change. Some people complain about summer’s heat, and some complain about winter’s cold. The temperature was unseasonal Thursday. It was so far above normal, it seemed like another season. There were walkers taking advantage and strolling...
WYTV.com
Help on the way after issues at Youngstown apartment building
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People living in downtown Youngstown’s International Towers learned Wednesday night that help is on the way to make their building a better place to live. Kelli Way, who lives at International Towers, told Youngstown City Council there are major drug problems, the HVAC system...
WYTV.com
New plan would rearrange Poland schooling into 3 buildings
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After dozens of information sessions on potential ideas, Poland school administrators have settled on one option for the future of the district. “Now what we’d like to do is phase two, show them what the bond will pay for,” said Superintendent Craig Hockenberry.
Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown moving to new location
Suzie's Dogs and Drafts is moving from Phelps Street to the nearby W. Federal Street, those at the business announced this week.
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
WFMJ.com
Warren Schools offer grief counseling after student dies in arson blaze
Warren City School officials say grief counseling will be available on Friday after a the body of a student was found in a burning home that authorities say was purposely set on fire. The State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire that claimed the life of sixteen-year-old Chassidy Broadstone as...
