Oshkosh, WI

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
61-year-old man charged after allegedly robbing Green Bay bank

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 61-year-old Green Bay man is being charged after he allegedly robbed a bank earlier this week. Mark Vogel has been charged with robbery of a financial institution for allegedly robbing a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue on Wednesday. Vogel was arrested...
GREEN BAY, WI
Good Day Reads: Spine-tingling tales for a stormy night

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There is nothing like a cold winter night that makes you want snuggle up with a good book, especially when it is a spine-tingling tale! So says Andrea West of the Brown County Library. She joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to share her picks for thrilling reads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
From coop to co-op: Oshkosh store finds ways to keep egg prices low

(WLUK) -- Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday from Milo's Poultry...
OSHKOSH, WI
Complaint: Green Bay stabbing was over theft accusation

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay's east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Resch Expo prepares to host U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready to host the United States Championship Cheese Contest next month. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced the list experts who will evaluate thousands of dairy products at this year's competition. The event is set for Feb. 21 - Feb. 23 at the...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Winter Storm Carson could solve 'snow deficit' for Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson will be a sight for sore eyes for snow lovers. Between the mild weather and the rain, our weather lately has been almost historically unusual. The middle of January doesn't usually look quite so bare in Northeast Wisconsin. Browns and greens have been dominating the landscape for much of the month.
GREEN BAY, WI
No injuries after school bus slides off road in Brown County

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WLUK) -- A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. "She calls and she's like,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson

BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
BRILLION, WI
EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
OSHKOSH, WI
No foul play suspected in Oshkosh death

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh investigators say the death of a man discovered in August is not suspicious. A deceased person was found in a building in the 100 block of High Ave. on Aug. 13, 2022. With the help of Dr. Kasten, the Chair of the Department of Anthropology and...
OSHKOSH, WI
Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful

APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak in Green Bay. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at TNT Crust on Elizabeth Street. Once the Green Bay Metro Fire Department got there, they found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. Three...
GREEN BAY, WI

